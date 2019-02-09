 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 9 February 2019

Sudan’s al-Bashir to participate in African Union summit in Addis Ababa

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir will travel on Saturday to Addis Ababa to take part in the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

JPEG - 100.2 kb
African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa (ST Photo)

The summit which will take place from 10 to 11 February under the theme "Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa".

Also, the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will take over the rotational chairmanship of the African Union succeeding Rwandan President Paul Kagamé who will step down at the end of the meeting.

The official news agency SUNA said al-Bashir will hold a number of meetings with African leaders participating in the summit to discuss bilateral relations and African issues.

His delegation will include Foreign Minister Mohamed Ahmed El-Dirdeiry, Interior Minister Ahmed Bilal, Presidential Affairs Minister Fadl Abdallah Fadl, and the Head of National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) Salah Gosh.

Al-Bashir faces nearly two-month protests across the country calling for his resignation. Also, his government was recently criticized by the international community as a result of the excessive use of violence to quell the protests.

An African consortium of civil society and rights groups recently called on the African Union to condemn the human rights violations in Sudan.

Also, the 36 African groups requested the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights to investigate into the excessive use of force and killings of peaceful demonstrators, torture and ill-treatment of detainees by the government of Sudan and to file a report about its findings to the AU Peace and Security Council.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Democratic reforms in South Sudan after FMs joining Kiir 2019-02-09 07:29:17 Will SPLM/A-IO, SSOA and OPP bring much-needed democratic reform after their key ally FDS give in and abandon their reform agenda; or all opposition groups are going to die down after a (...)

Protesters dismantling modus operandi of Sudan’s oppressor 2019-02-08 09:25:17 By Haytham Karar The ongoing uprising in Sudan has yet to topple the government. However, it undoubtedly has deconstructed the regime’s political framework that exploited religious, ethnic, and (...)

South Sudan: Let’s make peace, not war! 2019-02-08 07:32:24 By Daniel Abushery Daniel Spending quality time with grandparents is precious, I have a lot of memories that I took with me into my adult-hood after the trinkets and toys of yesterday have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.