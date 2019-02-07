Why the people of Sudan continue uprising unabatedly despite suppression?

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

The simple answer for the foregoing loaded question centres on: (Legitimate Citizenship Rights have been denied) and thus the uprising continued for 46 days as of the fifth of February 2019 as follows:

Before we begin counting the heinous crimes perpetrated by the current regime of Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir, it is worthwhile to go back to the emergence of the Islamic Movement in Sudan that dates back to the 1940s, which emerged from the Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) in Egypt led by its leader Hassan al-Banna. Hassan al-Banna founded the Muslim Brotherhood in the city of Ismailia in March 1928 along with six workers of the Suez Canal Company, as a Pan-Islamic, religious, political, and social movement.

The Movement played a significant role in the Revolution of October 21, 1964, which overthrew the military regime of General Ibrahim Abboud. The movement worked to achieve its social and political objectives by adopting an organized process under various names such as, the Islamic Constitution Front (ICF), the Islamic Charter Front (ICF), the National Islamic Front (NIF) and last not the least, the National Congress Party (NCP) which came to power after a military coup on June 30, 1089. In 1999, a split occurred amongst the Islamist regime in a political strife nicknamed “Mufasala” meaning separation into two Islamist factions of the National Congress Party (NCP) led by al-Bashir and the Popular Congress Party (PCP) led by Dr. Hassan Abdalla al-Turabi. The MBM regime over the years has been characterized by their quest to create a social base through the construction of parasitic capitalism for empowerment and their of pursuit violence to achieve their goals. Some analysts believe that the reasons that led to the obsession of the (MBM) with empowerment is the fact that it began to decay from within since it began to distance from the core objectives that initiated its birth. Of those factors, financial corruption, hypocrisy, lying, permissibility of killing of opponents, racism and lust for achieving wealth by all means.

The MBM) in Sudan committed mass murder of scores of military officers in the early days of the coup d’ stat and buried them in unidentified graves yards. This followed by the mass dismissal of Sudanese workforce thee regime considered them as persona non grata. The crimes against humanity, war crimes and of genocide began in the Darfur region when the people asked for rights of sharing in the country’s power and wealth, when Omer al-Bashir stated to them: ‘We came through the barrel of the gun to rule and if you want to share you need to take up arms. The regime continued fighting the rebels in South of Sudan until the year 2005 when the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) signed in 2005 under the pressure of the Western Powers. Nevertheless, Bashir’s hostility and racism forced the people of the south Sudan to undergo through a referendum and seceded to form their other failed state of South Sudan.

It Is noteworthy that the Muslim Brotherhood Movement in Sudan had been very much influenced by the ideas of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood members. They were deeply carried away by the philosophy of Sayyed Gutub in his Book “Maalim Fi al-Tareeg, which can be translated into “Milestones in the Road”. Moreover, they have also been mesmerized by the other Book authored by Mohammed Gutub under the title:”IGNORANCE of the TWENTIETH CENTURY”.

Since the beginning of their military coup rule in Sudan, the Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM), they opened the door widely to welcome groups of International (MBM) members from various countries, among them Osama Ben Laden who stayed in Khartoum as a businessman but his plans beyond that. He eventually left Sudan to setup his Organization, al-Qaeda. On September 11, 2001 – better known as 9/11, series of coordinated attacks took place carried out by alleged terrorist Islamists belonging to al-Qaeda, targeting the United States of America on the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001. They were the famous series of coordinated attacks that hit World Trade Center Twin Towers. Accordingly, the former US President Bill Clinton in 1997 imposed comprehensive trade sanctions against Sudan and blocked assets for the Sudanese regime’s sponsoring international terrorism. In 1998, Osama Ben Laden agents blew up the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, killing a reported more than 200 people. In retaliation, the former US President Clinton ordered a Cruise missile strike against a pharmaceutical factory, al-Shifa, in Khartoum. And repression as it is against the Sudanese citizens who peacefully demonstrate to express their grievances of deprivation of fundamental freedoms.

Thus, the ruling regime of the Muslim Brotherhood Movement in Sudan is still practicing its favorite hobby of terrorism both abroad and inside Sudan. The proof of this is the brutality that imposed against the peaceful Sudanese public demonstrators calling for: Freedom, Peace and Justice and that Revolution is the Choice of the People! As it is attributed to the late Sudanese writer and scholar El-Tayeb Saleh to have said: “From where these blokes have come?!

• Freedoms in Sudan continued brutally suppressed violently of peaceful popular protesters who were chanting for liberty, peace and justice by the use of tear gas, beatings with sticks, batons and live ammunition. As of 5th February 2019 the security elements of the National Congress Party (NCP) regime led by the genocidal criminal, the fugitive from the International Justice Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir shot dead at least 51 protesters, at the latest count – and beating and locking up hundreds more. http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article67006

• International Human rights law had set forth everyday rights such as right to life, equality before the law, freedom of expression, the right to work, social security and education. Together with the UDHR, the covenants comprise the international Bill of Human Rights. https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=the+foundation+of+international+human+rights+law&oq=the+foundation+of+international+human+rights+law&aqs=chrome..69i57j0.46786j0j4&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

• Sudan which one day in the past has been labeled as the “Arab World Food Basket” has become after three lean decades of the Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) corrupt oppressive rule, the people have been languishing under clutches of tyranny, hunger, disease and poverty let alone the wars waged against it through the notorious Janjaweed tribal militias and the foreign mercenaries.

• At the time this article is written, tens of politicians, journalists, activists and unarmed citizens women, men and even children remain detained without being charged or tried and the whereabouts of some of them remain in oblivion. The continued detentions inevitably deepens the crisis,

• The passive silence of the Western Powers of the United Kingdom(UK), the United States of America (US) , France, Germany and many others in the European Union (EU) who used to call for global for stamping out oppression, need to call more loudly on the National Congress Party (NCP) regime in Khartoum, Sudan, to listen to the legitimate popular demands immediately.

• The divided international community along the lines of the intersecting interests, needs to reflect on the criminal record of the Sudanese President Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir who has been indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague in the Netherlands for the crimes against humanity, war crimes and crimes of genocide against the Sudanese citizens in the region of Darfur he has perpetrated since 2009 and remains fugitive from the International Justice.

• Furthermore, the (NCP) regime continues to stir up spike of intercommoned violence in the war zones in Sudan’s Darfur region, Nuba Mountains, Blue Nile region and in the far north , under the “Divide and Rule” policy under which the people of the country cannot rebel against the State.

• During the popular uprising that started on the 191th December 2018 in Sudan, Omer al-Bashir’s Security Forces killed 51 citizen in cold blood of nicknamed Shoot to KILL UNDER THE COMMAND OF Ali Osman Mohammed Taha, who admitted that the (NCP) regime possesses Shadow Fighters who are masked in disguise and target protesters and kill mercilessly. The victims belonged to more than 80 towns and villages who were out chanting peacefully and reiterating the phrase:”Tasgot BASS”.

• The regime arrested thousands of citizens in a clear violation of the Transitional CONSTITUTION OF THE YEAR 2005 which legitimizes freedom of expression

• Hundreds of men, women and youth were subjected to beatings by the the NCP regime security elements along with those who sustained serious wounds and bone fractures and at the same time have been denied medical treatment. NOT only that, the SO-CALLED National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) entered hospitals and emergency clinics inside hospital using tear gas and beating nurses and doctors and detaining patients in complete disregard to international norms during wartime or others. Ii sadly noteworthy that a Medical Doctor was shot dead while he was treating a wounded patient.

• Some said that the money the regime used to import teargas could have helped providing loaf of bread to the hungry in the country

• The (NCP) regime imposed curfew in five states in Sudan, abolished studying in schools and universities in view to the strike of teachers and /or their detention.

• The regime led by the Genocidaire Omer al-Bashir ignored the Constitution and arrested and detained lawyers and judges during their striking front of the LAW COURTS.

• The forces of the regime raided and searched the homes of citizens, shouting abusive phrases at inhabitants and arrested the residents.

• This regime has left nothing that respects the dignity of the Sudanese people by becoming an international beggar and in its role as mercenary killing the poverty-stricken people of Yemen under the war labeled as Operation Decisive Storm. It is really very saddening and heartbreaking to watch the images of malnourished children on some Television outlets.

• The regime caused the collapse of the labour market and denied the Sudanese public of withdrawing their Bank Savings.

• Sudan’s ruling regime has destroyed Sudan’s foreign relations by blackmailing countries to support its deadlock and shifting from one axis to another among its assumed enemies such as rapprochement with America while at the same time asking Vladimir Putin Russia to protect him against the aggression of the United States of America.

• Sudan’s ruling regime tried to demonize the uprising and stigmatized them with subversion and fabricated news and scenarios that discredit the opponents.

• Moreover, the regime tried to tarnish the reputation of the Armed Movements from Darfur by saying that a group of students belonging to the leader Abdelwahid Mohmed Ahmed Nour who had been trained in Israel and returned have been participating in the in the demonstrations which regime labeled as disruptive saboteurs. Of course, that accusation is not based on reality and is considered one of the bag of lies that its Omer al-Bashir who has become besieged as a result of his heinous crimes that have affected the country of Sudan where he spread all sorts of discrimination and racism among the people of the country in its southern region that contained one third of the Sudan’s population to secede taking with them two third the wealth of oil and the people along with the fertile land in 2010 and famed their own country of South Sudan.

• Among the countless crimes of Omer al-Bashir is the forcing the so-called People’s Assembly to amend the 2005 Transitional Constitution , which is an outcome of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA), better known as Naivasha Agreement, in order that Omer al-Bashir can run in the year 2020 scheduled for Presidency of Sudan which he does not deserve at anytime.

• This is in addition to the forgoing and his refusal to accept the initiatives and calls of clerics and Sufi Sheikhs of preventing of shedding innocent blood and taking on board the interests of people along with preserving the safety of the country and its citizens from intertribal warfare and ethnic hatred.

• Al-Bashir has allowed his oppressive forced to invade and evacuate citizens private homes during gathering for condolence in the pretext of prevention of gathering of those alleged opposing his ailing regime.

• The worse still to come in the form of compulsion and intimidation of the relatives of the martyrs to sign fake death certificates so that the forces of the regime to be exonerated of any wrongdoing and not placed in legal accountability. However, some honourable officers in the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) who refused to violate the law, customs and morals have been subjected to dismissal and imprisonment of others.

• And of course there are uncountable several heinous crimes perpetrated by the (NCP) regime led by Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir during the thirty lean years of his International Masonic Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) Khartoum branch and added to those crimes his regime has perpetration. There is no room for to include all of the crimes; but it is clear that Omer al-Bashir, as usual, would not try to care for the grim situation of the Sudanese homeland which has been subjected to the systematic destruction using the pickaxe to dismantle all the productive institutions. This article hardly claim to address all the destruction so far done to Sudan and its people but it only trying to report some part of that iceberg. It is likely that the fight and the struggle against the regime will continue until to its demise. The popular Uprising slogans of: (Liberty, Peace and Justice) will be attached to: “TASSGUT BASS”!

Khalil Gibran, the Lebanese – American writer, poet, visual artist has been quoted as saying: “Rebellion without truth is like spring in a bleak, arid desert”. http://quodid.com/quotes/8437/kahlil-gibran/when-you-are-sorrowful-look-again-in-your

Thucydides the Athenian historian and general and warier of the Peloponnesian war in the Fifth Century BC between Sparta and Athens until 411 BC has been quoted as saying: “ The Secret of Happiness is Freedom. And the Secret to Freedom is Courage”.

LONG LIVE THE STRUGGLE OF THE SUDANESE PEOPLE AND GLORY FOR THE MARTYRS AND REVOLUTION UNTIL VICTORY OVER THE OPPRESSOR!

Dr. Mahmoud Suleiman is an Author, Columnist and a blogger. His blog is https:// thussudan.wordpress.com