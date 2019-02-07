 
 
 
Sudan’s decision to lift ban on Egyptian products comes into effect

A vendor sells vegetables and fruits in Cairo (Reuters file photo)
February 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce on Wednesday has announced the official implementation of the decision to lift the ban on Egyptian products.

In September 2016, the Sudanese government suspended all imports of vegetables, fruit and fish from Egypt following U.S. reports about cases of strawberries from Egypt causing chronic hepatitis and other diseases.

Also, the Sudanese authorities in March 2017 expanded the list of banned Egyptian farming products by adding agricultural goods and products, canned fish and manufactured goods, following reports that these products were rotten.

However, following a visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Khartoum last October, President Omer al-Bashir decided to allow the importation of several Egyptian goods, putting an end to the ban.

The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) on Wednesday quoted the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce Abdel-Rahman Agab Ahmed as saying the decision to lift the ban on Egyptian products has been implemented officially.

He pointed out that importation and exportation of products between the two countries would be carried out by the licensed companies only.

Ahmed added that any product that doesn’t match the specifications, health requirements, and laws will not be allowed to enter the country.

Last month, the Egyptian government announced its full support to the embattled Sudanese President who is facing unprecedented popular protests since mid-December demanding him to step down.

The tumultuous relations between Sudan and Egypt experienced last December a new crisis over media attacks against al-Bashir after a visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Sudan. Also, Sudan accused Egypt and Eritrea of supporting rebel groups to attack the Kassala state on the eastern border.

However, the two countries recently developed joint security cooperation against the opposition groups from both sides.

The main differences between the two neighbours remain the dispute over the border triangle area of Halayeb and the construction of Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam that Sudan backs.

(ST)

