 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 6 February 2019

Machar’s former spokesman says he forgives his kidnappers

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

February 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Former Press Secretary of South Sudan’s main opposition leader, Riek Machar, said he has forgiven those responsible for his kidnapping from the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, in 2016.

JPEG - 14.9 kb
SPLM-IO leader’s spokesperson James Dak when he released from jail on 2 Nov 2018 (Reuters Photo)

James Gatdet Dak also said he was grateful for his freedom after South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir, ordered for his immediate release from prison in accordance with a peace deal he signed with opposition groups in the country. 

In a statement to Sudan Tribune from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Wednesday, Dak congratulated President Kiir and SPLM-IO’s leader, Machar, on reaching the peace deal. 

"I want to leave behind whatever had happened to me. I have forgiven those responsible for my kidnapping and illegal deportation from Nairobi to Juba, " Dak told Sudan Tribune.

Dak, a registered refugee in Kenya, was kidnapped from his home in Nairobi on 2 November, a move widely condemned by UN and human rights bodies around the world. 

He said he was later on informed that he was arrested by Kenyan security officers for expressing support to the dismissal of a Kenyan UN force commander in South Sudan who was accused of failing to protect civilians during July 2016 crisis in Juba.

The opposition leader’s former spokesman was deported to Juba on 3 November 2016 and he was immediately arrested by South Sudanese national security officers upon his arrival at Juba airport. He was detained and sentenced to death for working against the government of President Kiir.

Dak said the court verdict was a political decision, which President Kiir also reversed politically by pardoning him during a peace celebration attended by Machar. 

Despite his suffering in detention and prison for two years, Dak said he wanted to open a new page of forgiveness and reconciliation in his heart.

"I don’t want to hold grudges against anyone. I want to reconcile with those who targetted me and made me suffer," he said, adding that his work as a press secretary in the SPLM-IO was wrongly taken personally by some.

Dak also expressed his gratitude to IGAD countries, particularly Sudan and Ethiopia for successfully mediating the warring parties to stop the war. 

He encouraged the opposing political leadership in the country to implement the signed revitalized peace agreement in letter and spirit.

"The people of South Sudan need peace. They need basic services. There should be no return to war again, " he concluded. 

(ST) 

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 February 21:38, by Pakuai

    Mr. James Cadet Dak should just shut his mouth and stay there with his Riek Machar boss. They can come back to South Sudan together if they do wish. But that will next to impossible. Fellows, WW3 is going to start here in South Sudan. We don’t want to live with our cloned so-called Arabs of North Sudan, English people, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), their evil juus (so-called Israelis), Bantus in central Kenya of Nanyuki or Laikipia, Nigerians. white Americans and some of their creepy allies that we hate to death>>>

    repondre message

    • 6 February 21:51, by Pakuai

      Fellows, here in Dinkas/ Monyjiengd of the Sudan country, we don’t Bantus, juus (so-called israelis), Nigerians, White English people, gulf Arab states evils and some of their allies in between. Fellows, that is because of ’pure HATRED and RACISM. Fellows, the world affairs were to be played *magic and intrigues*, there would not have been a so-called *WESTERN CIVILIZATION* but our creeps think, everybody else in the world is their cup of tea. Good to our enemies though, there will be *mighty US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called Israelis) attack dogs, their gulf Arab states financiers, Book Haram, El Qada, Mesh El Islam, El Nustra, El Shabab, corporate America, European et all cheap and dirty>>>

      repondre message

      • 6 February 22:00, by Pakuai

        That their dirty business has finish in DR Congo, Central republic (CAR), Libya, Mali, Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine; and South Sudan, Zimbabwe, North Sudan, Venezuela or Nicaragua are the most strategic countries to be played ball against just like their then so-called cold and that ’South Sudan can be reunited with Notth Sudan?!!! What do these evils smoke? In fact, the opposite is going to true. No evil white Americans, English. arabs I Bantus or Jews in our Nilotic plains and valleys---reasons, PURE HATRED and RACISM.

        repondre message

  • 7 February 01:26, by lino

    Ya Pakuai!!!

    Stop your rubish mentality and start preaching PEACE for your mom and dad, your family and community, and then yourself and the country!!!
    I don’t agree with whatever IG or IO have cost the country but enough is enough.
    Go fight your own WW3 somewhere if you have enemies to engage with!!! People in South Sudan and begging for a dollar 💵 bill to eat not to buy guns to shoot!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan’s Nilepet needs for better corporate governance 2019-02-06 05:13:32 By Chol Deng Anyieth Nile Petroleum Corporation (Nilepet) is supposed to be one of the strongest and most profitable companies in the country. However, the parastatal has serious corporate (...)

What is the utility of the SPLM unification now? 2019-02-03 16:37:05 By Luka Biong The former detainees (FDs) and SPLM-in-government (SPLM-IG) declared the unification of the SPLM as per the Arusha Agreement. This raises many questions with some supporting such a (...)

Sudan’s game of catch and release 2019-02-02 06:36:14 Publicized Prisoner Release Distracts from Ongoing Arrests and Detention By Jehanne Henry Salah Abdalla “Gosh,” director of Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), announced (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.