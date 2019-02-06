Security prosecution interrogates journalist over support to Sudan protests

February 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The State Security Prosecution in Sudan on Tuesday interrogated a journalist and summoned others after a complaint filed by the security service following the publication of leaflets supporting the protest movement and calling for President Omer al-Bashir to step down.
- Shamael al-Nur
On Tuesday evening, Shamael al-Nur, a journalist at Al-Tayyar newspaper, appeared before the prosecution for investigation as a result of a complaint lodged by the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).
Sudan Tribune learned that the investigation focused on leaflets published on its Facebook page supporting the anti-government protests and criticizing President al-Bashir and NISS Director Salah Gosh for the use of violence against the peaceful demonstrators.
According to the sources, the female journalist faced charges of defamation of public officials and giving false information. After the investigation, she was released on bail.
The security apparatus bans objective coverage of the six-week protests and sanctions newspapers that that contravene its directives. On Tuesday the NISS prevented the printing of Al-Tayyar and Al-Jareeda newspapers. The two dailies are regularly targeted by the security service.
The sources said the State Security Prosecution prepare to summon a number of journalists who are active on social media and will seek to arrest those who are outside Sudan.
"Some countries have bilateral agreements with Sudan that allow the extradition of any wanted person who is in their territory," said the sources.
On 24 January, State Minister of Information, Mamoun Hassan Ibrahim, said that the competent authorities were taking legal action through INTERPOL and the local authorities to prosecute purveyors of fake news, especially in social media.
It is noteworthy that the State Security Prosecutor last month filed a complaint against 38 journalists on charges of incitement, public disturbance and dissemination of false news, disruption of peace and public tranquillity and defamation of public officials.
Among the sued journalists and activists 28 people are residing outside Sudan.
Last month, security authorities also revoked licenses of Al-Jazeera, Al-Arabiya TV and Turkish news agency Anadolu, saying their work had been evaluated and a decision had been made to prevent them from continuing to work.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan’s Nilepet needs for better corporate governance 2019-02-06 05:13:32 By Chol Deng Anyieth Nile Petroleum Corporation (Nilepet) is supposed to be one of the strongest and most profitable companies in the country. However, the parastatal has serious corporate (...)
What is the utility of the SPLM unification now? 2019-02-03 16:37:05 By Luka Biong The former detainees (FDs) and SPLM-in-government (SPLM-IG) declared the unification of the SPLM as per the Arusha Agreement. This raises many questions with some supporting such a (...)
Sudan’s game of catch and release 2019-02-02 06:36:14 Publicized Prisoner Release Distracts from Ongoing Arrests and Detention Salah Abdalla “Gosh,” director of Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), announced the release this (...)
MORE