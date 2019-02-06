 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 6 February 2019

Sudan transfers 1400 Ethiopian refugee to camp in Gedaref

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Ethiopian refugees take part in a small demonstration in front of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR)'s offices in Khartoum during a visit by UNHCR's official Antonio Guterres 26 April 2007. (Photo GettyImages AFP)
February 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - 1400 Ethiopian refugee have been transferred from Basonda and Al-Fazra areas to Al-Shagarab camp to complete their applications for refugee status in Sudan, said officials in Basonda locality of Gedaref State

According to the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC), Commissioner Osman Mohamed Ahmed said the refugees have been transferred to Al-Shagarab camp under the supervision of the security committee and the Ethiopian consulate in Gedaref.

He pointed out that the refugees have entered Sudan last month following ethnic clashes between Amhara and Tigray.

Ahmed added that 98 refugees have been repatriated to Ethiopia, saying the government of Gedaref State has exerted huge efforts to provide the necessary services to the refugees.

He stressed that the security situation at the border localities with Ethiopia is stable.

The Ethiopian government on Sunday said frustrated by the failure of the Sudanese authorities to curb the continued arms smuggling into Ethiopia through its border and warned it may negatively impact bilateral relations.

According to statistics of the Sudanese Commission of Refugees, Sudan is hosting around 2 million refugees from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Chad, Somalia, Central Africa Republic, South Sudan, Yemen and Syria.

The United Nations says Sudan hosts 110,000 Eritrean refugees, 400,000 South Sudanese refugees and more than 100,000 Syrian refugees.

In addition, some 500,000 South Sudanese who stayed in Sudan following the separation are also in need of humanitarian assistance according to the UN.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan’s Nilepet needs for better corporate governance 2019-02-06 05:13:32 By Chol Deng Anyieth Nile Petroleum Corporation (Nilepet) is supposed to be one of the strongest and most profitable companies in the country. However, the parastatal has serious corporate (...)

What is the utility of the SPLM unification now? 2019-02-03 16:37:05 By Luka Biong The former detainees (FDs) and SPLM-in-government (SPLM-IG) declared the unification of the SPLM as per the Arusha Agreement. This raises many questions with some supporting such a (...)

Sudan’s game of catch and release 2019-02-02 06:36:14 Publicized Prisoner Release Distracts from Ongoing Arrests and Detention Salah Abdalla “Gosh,” director of Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), announced the release this (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.