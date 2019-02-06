Sudanese security makes more arrests as protests continue



February 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) -The Sudanese police and security forces on Tuesday have used tear gas and batons to disperse a number of peaceful protests arresting dozens of politicians, professionals and activists.

Hundreds of lawyers, university professors, doctors and teacher have organized protests in response to a call from the umbrella organization spearheading the popular protests that started in mid-December, Sudanese Professional Association (SPA).

Multiple sources told Sudan Tribune that security agents have detained a number of politicians including the secretary general of the National Umma Party (NUP) Sara Nugd Allah, leading figure at the Republican Party Asma Mahmoud and daughter of the NUP chairman Um Salama al-Mahdi.

Also, security forces arrested a number of lawyers including Nabil Adib following their protest in front of the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the police used tear gas and batons in the vicinity of the University of Khartoum to disperse graduates who sought to stage a demonstration in front of the university.

On the other hand, dozens of doctors have protested at a number of hospitals in Khartoum and the various regions holding banners denouncing the use of force against the protesters.

Also, several pharmacies in Khartoum have shut down in a first move towards the general strike.

Likewise, large numbers of school teachers have protested in Khartoum against the killing of a teacher in security custody in Khashm Al-Girba area, Kassala State.

Large protests have been ongoing across Sudanese cities since 19 December. The demonstrations first began over fuel shortages and a hike in food prices but have now morphed into full-fledged protests calling for President Omer al-Bashir to step down.

The Sudanese government has confirmed the deaths of 29 people in the course of the protests but other credible reports including from Amnesty International suggest the death toll is nearly twice as high.

