 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 6 February 2019

Sudanese security makes more arrests as protests continue

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese demonstrators participate in anti-government protests in Khartoum on 17 January 2019. (Photo Reuters)
February 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) -The Sudanese police and security forces on Tuesday have used tear gas and batons to disperse a number of peaceful protests arresting dozens of politicians, professionals and activists.

Hundreds of lawyers, university professors, doctors and teacher have organized protests in response to a call from the umbrella organization spearheading the popular protests that started in mid-December, Sudanese Professional Association (SPA).

Multiple sources told Sudan Tribune that security agents have detained a number of politicians including the secretary general of the National Umma Party (NUP) Sara Nugd Allah, leading figure at the Republican Party Asma Mahmoud and daughter of the NUP chairman Um Salama al-Mahdi.

Also, security forces arrested a number of lawyers including Nabil Adib following their protest in front of the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the police used tear gas and batons in the vicinity of the University of Khartoum to disperse graduates who sought to stage a demonstration in front of the university.

On the other hand, dozens of doctors have protested at a number of hospitals in Khartoum and the various regions holding banners denouncing the use of force against the protesters.

Also, several pharmacies in Khartoum have shut down in a first move towards the general strike.

Likewise, large numbers of school teachers have protested in Khartoum against the killing of a teacher in security custody in Khashm Al-Girba area, Kassala State.

Large protests have been ongoing across Sudanese cities since 19 December. The demonstrations first began over fuel shortages and a hike in food prices but have now morphed into full-fledged protests calling for President Omer al-Bashir to step down.

The Sudanese government has confirmed the deaths of 29 people in the course of the protests but other credible reports including from Amnesty International suggest the death toll is nearly twice as high.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan’s Nilepet needs for better corporate governance 2019-02-06 05:13:32 By Chol Deng Anyieth Nile Petroleum Corporation (Nilepet) is supposed to be one of the strongest and most profitable companies in the country. However, the parastatal has serious corporate (...)

What is the utility of the SPLM unification now? 2019-02-03 16:37:05 By Luka Biong The former detainees (FDs) and SPLM-in-government (SPLM-IG) declared the unification of the SPLM as per the Arusha Agreement. This raises many questions with some supporting such a (...)

Sudan’s game of catch and release 2019-02-02 06:36:14 Publicized Prisoner Release Distracts from Ongoing Arrests and Detention Salah Abdalla “Gosh,” director of Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), announced the release this (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.