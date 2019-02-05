Government alliance calls on Al-Bashir not to stand for Sudan’s 2020 elections



February 4, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The political forces of the “2020 Alliance” have launched an initiative to resolve the Sudanese crisis proposing that President Omer al-Bashir shouldn’t run in the 2020 presidential elections.

The 2020 Alliance is a political umbrella comprising some parties that have participated in the government-led national dialogue and took part in the National Consensus Government including the Just Peace Forum led by President al-Bashir’s maternal uncle Al-Tayeb Mustafa.

The initiative comes as the country is witnessing large protests since last December calling on President al-Bashir to step down.

A delegation from the 2020 Alliance headed by its leader Ibrahim Madibu on Monday has handed over the initiative to the Speaker of the Parliament Ibrahim Ahmed Omer.

The initiative proposes not to amend the constitution to allow President al-Bashir to run for a third term besides implementing the outcome of the national dialogue conference particularly those pertaining to combating corruption and allowing freedoms.

The initiative also calls to establish a joint mechanism from the legislative and executive branches to follow up on the implementation of the national dialogue outcome.

The 2020 Alliance further pointed out that the initiative aims to resolve the current political crisis particularly after the large popular protests that occurred across the country.

For his part, the Speaker of the Parliament said he would support any initiative that seeks to serve the interest of the country provided that it doesn’t contradict with his constitutional and legal tasks.

Al-Bashir’s term ends in 2020 and he couldn’t run for office again according to the constitution. Also, the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) statute limits to two terms the nomination of the party candidate for the presidential elections.

However, the NCP Shura (consultative) Council last August amended party statute allowing al-Bashir to stay for a third term as party leader in a move that was largely seen as a prelude to amend the country’s constitution to allow him to run for presidency.

Also, last December Sudanese lawmakers representing 33 political parties introduced a bill to amend the constitution to allow al-Bashir to run for a third term in 2020 elections.

