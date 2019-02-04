Armed groups announce reunification of Sudan rebel umbrella

February 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The two factions of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) said they agreed to merge into a unified organizational structure pointing the new umbrella would be formed within a month.

File photo for the leaders of the main rebel factions of the SRF in Kampala in 2013

The SRF, which is a coalition established between armed groups in Sudan in 2011, split into two factions in October 2015. Since then, the two factions have operated independently but remained part of the opposition Sudan Call alliance with other political parties.

"After extensive discussions and comprehensive review of the past experiences, it was agreed to unite and merge the two fronts into a unified organizational structure," said the leaders of the two factions, Malik Agar and Minni Minnawi in a joint statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

According to the statement, a joint meeting of the leadership council would meet within a month to amend the constitution of the SRF, approve a new leadership structure, identify the tasks and elect the officials.

The two factions held several meetings in the past months to assess their past experience and decided to reunite.

Also, the withdrawal of the Sudan Liberation Movement-Abdel Wahid and the split of the SPLM-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu facilitated the reunification of the armed groups which have similar positions on the negotiations with the government.

The joint statement pointed that the victory of the Sudanese revolution would end the war and paves the road to achieve a just and comprehensive peace that addresses the root causes of the Sudanese crisis and the peculiarities of the conflict areas.

On the other hand, the two leaders renewed adherence to the armed struggle saying they are committed to the humanitarian ceasefire until achieving a just and comprehensive peace.

The SRF leaders also called on the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz Hilu, the SLM-AW and the Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance (SLFA) led by Tahir Hajar to join them and form one alliance of the armed groups.

