UNAMID head focuses on peace in Darfur

January 31, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the African Union-United Nation Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) and Joint Chief Mediator Jeremiah Mamabolo said he is focusing his efforts on the reactivation of the peace talks between the government and armed groups in Darfur.

JPEG - 47.4 kb
Jeremiah Nyamane Kingsley Mamabolo (UN Photo)

In statements to the official news agency SUNA on Thursday, Mamabolo said next June UNMAID will hand over all its buildings in South Darfur to the Sudanese government to in line with the mission reconfiguration plan which is supposed to end with the Mission’s exit of form the region in June 2020.

He further pointed that the UNAMID will concentrate its activities in the troubled Greater Jebel Marra area.

According to the transition concept, the Office of the Joint Special Representative has relocated to Khartoum while UNAMID headquarters have moved to Zalingei in Central Darfur state.

While the UNAMID development and transitional activities outside the Jebel Marra will be implemented by the United Nations country team.

The Joint Chief Mediator further stated he is now focusing on the mediation of the peace talks between the government and armed groups taking part in the process; Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) and Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) led by Gibril Ibrahim.

"We have contacts with Minnawi and Gibril along with Abdel Wahid al-Nur," he said pointing they hope to conclude the peace process before to leave the region.

The government, JEM and SLM-MM had to resume talks earlier this year in Doha but the two groups postponed it in solidarity with the protests in the country.

The SLM led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur refuses to negotiate with the government before to disarm militiamen in Darfur, restore grabbed land and pay compensations for the affected civilians.

(ST)

