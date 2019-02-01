Sudanese continue to protest calling for al-Bashir resignation



January 31, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Thousands of Sudanese across the country took to the street on Thursday demanding President Ome al-Bashir to step down defying the security forces which used tear gas to break up the protests.

In what it has become the weekly protest on Thursday, Sudanese demonstrators came out to the streets in different cities in Khartoum, Al-Jazira, sates, Port Sudan of the Red Sea state, Sennar, Gaderef states.

The activists to show their resilience as they enter into the seventh week of the movement were keen post videos of protests in small villages calling for al-Bashir’s resignation.

The Sudan Central Committee of Doctors which is part of the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) said in a statement after the protests that a 23-year-old man was shot in the thigh and the abdomen.

Also, it reported that several people were wounded by projectiles of tear gas launched by the riot police on the protesters.

During the past weeks, the police and security agents opened fire on the protesters to disperse them, also they beat violently the arrested demonstrators even in the street before to take them to a detention facility.

The bloody repression of peaceful protesters was condemned by the international community and human rights groups.

Washington went further to warn Khartoum that the violence on peaceful demonstrators will negatively impact the dialogue process related to Sudan’s removal from the list of countries supporting terrorism.

The SPA for its part called on the Neighbourhood Resistance Committees to visit the wounded people and the families of "the martyrs" in what it called the" Friday of loyalty and support".

The resistance committees are part of the SPA efforts to structure the popular revolt beyond partisan lines.

Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Thursday vowed to consider the demand of the Sudanese youth and to take the needed measures to improve their conditions but rejected calls for his resignation.

Also, the government didn’t announce any political initiative for a dialogue with the opposition groups but repeats that the latter have to prepare for 2020 elections.

