 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 1 February 2019

NAS rebels accuse Juba of new attacks, say South Sudan’s ceasefire is dead

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 31, 2019 (JUBA) - The National Salvation Front led by Thomas Cirilo (NAS-TC) Thursday said its fighters have repulsed attacks on its positions in Yei River Stat during two days by the government army adding that the ceasefire is "technically dead".

JPEG - 23.3 kb
South Sudanese SPLA soldiers are pictured in Pageri in Eastern Equatoria state on August 20, 2015 (Photo AFP/Samir Bol)

The rebel NAS-TC which is non-signatory of the revitalized peace agreement and the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) have recently clashed in several areas in Central and Western part of the Equatoria province.

The peace implementation monitoring body (JMEC) and the IGAD special envoy for South Sudan called for de-escalation, pointing to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement signed on 21 December 2017.

NAS spokesperson Suba Samuel Manase, nonetheless, accused the South Sudanese army of launching attacks on their position in Morsak and Lujulo areas of Yei River State on Wednesday and continued on Thursday, adding they repelled the assailants and inflicting heavy casualties on the government troops.

"Yesterday 30th January 2019, the enemy attacked NAS position in Morsak and they were repulsed. However, this morning the enemy regrouped and attacked again, and are now surrounded," Manase said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Thursday night.

He further said that the SSPDF used two Armored Personnel Carriers and 3 light vehicles to attack the rebel-controlled area in Lujulu county through Aboroto from Morobo on Wednesday evening.

"The regime militia were successfully ambushed at Aboroto killing a dozen of them and wounding several others," said.

The IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan on Thursday condemned the fighting in Yei and recalled the need to abide by the cessation of hostilities deal.

Ismail Wais said "IGAD is dismayed" at the violation of the ceasefire.

"The people of South Sudan are tired of war and violence". The rule of fear must end," he called.

In Juba, the South Sudanese army did not comment on calls by IGAD or JMEC on this respect.

For its part, NAS reiterated its commitment to the cessation of hostilities and pointed an accusing finger to the "regime irresponsible behaviour".

"The regime persistence on this dry season offensive with impunity implies that (CoHA) is technically dead, said the statement.

The rebel spokesperson ended his statements by warning that the SSPDF is planning to launch new attacks on their positions in Jebel Lado and Mangala areas of north Juba as well as in north Torit in Eastern Equatoria State.

Last December, the IGAD special envoy met with the holdout groups in Addis Ababa to explore ways to achieve a comprehensive peace in the country.

Also, President Salva Kiir said he would reach out the rebels to convince them to join peace.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 1 February 10:08, by South South

    Weak people love to talk a lot and that’s the nature of NAS right now. Country is moving ahead with them or without them.

    repondre message

    • 1 February 12:15, by Pakuai

      South South,
      You know what chap? The enemies of peace in South Sudan including their SUDAN TRIBUNE mouth-piece will never leave South Sudan & South Sudanese people alone until they achieve their desired results like making our country their new Eastern DR Congo, Central Africa republic (CAR), Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine or Venezuela even try to re-unite our country with cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan just like then East and West Germany during their the then so-called COLD WAR>>>>

      repondre message

      • 1 February 12:28, by Pakuai

        For the later though that is not going to happen under the sun. South South chap, there is a biggest conspiracy against our country and our people by the criminals in the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their israelis attack dogs, their. their gult Arab state financiers and some of their creepy allies in between brother. And of course, we have some of our so-called politicians or PhD doctors like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Adwok Nyabe, Majak Shoot or Hakim Dario, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo and other bunch of traitors and foreign puppets/stoooges>>>

        repondre message

        • 1 February 12:40, by Pakuai

          Those politicians l have mentioned above are pretty much clueless about the dirty games and intrigues being played by their foreign masters from the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their Israel attack dog, their gulf Arab financiers and even some creepy allies here in out region which have hedged or their economies on South Sudan and the Sudanese people. South South, the US, the UK, their UN, NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis) and of course our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan just love our country and our people to death>>>

          repondre message

          • 1 February 12:54, by Pakuai

            Our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan don’t even hide their luast for our country and our people, they openly stated that there is will be no North Sudan without South Sudan and the South Sudanese people and all that bullsh*t about bread is being stoked by the criminals in the UK, the UK, gulf Arab States, evil juus (so-called israelis), their UN, NGOs and even some of their creepy allies allies here in our own Africa to sobatage our current peace and to eventually spur their ultimate aim, reunification of South Sudan with the evils we hate to death and the criminals in the US, the UK, their UN, their UN and their creepy allies would then run to countries and then go and brag that their so-called Western civilization has prevails over>>>>

            repondre message

            • 1 February 13:12, by Pakuai

              their so-called Communism and socialism. When you ask most of our lowly informed politicians and even our illiterate citizenry as to why every hyena around the world and even here in Africa are so much fixated on country and our small issues than other countries big problems? Then the fools would look at you foolishly and miserably and response, that because we are God’s chosen people. North Sudan has massive problems in Dafur, Southern Kordufan and Southern Blue Nile, there are problems in Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Somalia, even Kenya with their 2017 electrol results dispute between Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, Mudavadi and Musyoka; there are also problems in Burundi, Libya, Northern Nigeria and Mali>>>

              repondre message

              • 1 February 13:24, by Pakuai

                The US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their gulf Arab state financiers and even some of their creeps here in the AU and IGAD are not interested about the issues in the countries l have just mentioned above, South Sudan small issues are what all these creeps love propagate their lies after lies 24/7. And our fools are not discerning the cheap and dirty intrigues being played over our country and our people by our enemies some of fools often called their uncles or allies>>>

                repondre message

                • 1 February 13:36, by Pakuai

                  Who says white Americans, English people, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan and their gulf Arab state financiers like our country and our people? The evils are just after our oil fields, land, our Nile waters and of course fight Chinese companies by proxy. Fellows, the evils have step on the wrong people feet, us----the Dinkas/Monjiengs of the Sudan. The evil white Americans, English people, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their cloned so-called cloned arabs and some of their creepy allies love affair with our country and our people has gone too far and the evils are going to see how we treat our enemies>>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 1 February 13:50, by Pakuai

                    We keep informing our fools that the evils they call allies are our real enemies. They have taken our country and our people as their benchmark to resolve their own problems over. The so-called BREXIT (the UK) leaving the European UN is being negotiated over our country and our people. And our people are so foolish to understand this cheap and dirty intrigues. The US, the UK and their allies consider our country their part of their damned so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire and our people to be their so-called damned ANGLO-AMERICA empire’s subjects, really?! Fellows, who really want these vermin in their villages in our country fellows?>>>>

                    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


International Community should support South Sudan peace implementation 2019-01-29 14:59:56 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The latest South Sudan peace deal signed between the government of President Salva Kiir, various armed and unarmed opposition groups and other parties, including the (...)

The embodiment of blackness 2019-01-27 22:14:07 By Anyiel Biong To strip your skin and rid yourself of blackness is an embodiment of what it means to be black in this world. I know many friends, cousins, mothers and aunties who are so (...)

Try Dong Samuel Luak or release him now 2019-01-22 15:59:31 By Nhial T. Tutlam, PhD* Exactly two years ago, my cousin and mentor Dong Samuel Luak, was abducted from Nairobi, where he was living as a refugee. Mr Dong Samuel Luak is a human rights lawyer (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.