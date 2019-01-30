 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 30 January 2019

South Sudan’s Former Detainees agree with President Kiir to reunite historical SPLM

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Kiir receives Deng Alor and John Luk Jok in Juba on 11 October 2018 (Photo Presidential Unit)
January 29, 2019 (JUBA) - The SPLM Former Detainees (DFs) will reunite soon with the ruling SPLM party under the leadership of President Salva Kiir, announced Deng Alor following a meeting with Kiir on Tuesday.

"All of us have agreed to reunite the SPLM and to come back as a family," said the FDs leading member after a meeting with President Kiir at the South Sudanese presidency in Juba.

Alor further said they agreed to form a joint committee to implement the reunification adding this process will be achieved "in a very short time"

The Former Detainees group, which includes among others the former SPLM Secretary General Pagan Amum and former Presidential Adviser Rebecca Garang, were part of those who called for democratic reforms in the country together with former vice-President Riek Machar.

However, they condemned the use of violence as a means to settle the conflict with President Kiir saying they prefer political action.

The former foreign minister stated that President Kiir welcomed the decision and vowed to work with them to chive it.

"The President was very happy and he is going to cooperate with all of us so that we see the unity of the SPLM as soon as possible," Alor stressed.

The former detainees’ leader Pagan Amum signed Arusha agreement, which provides to reunite the different SPLM factions, together with President Kiir and SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar on 21 January 2015.

However, Amum declined to sign another deal in a meeting held in Kampala on 26 May 2016 on the implementation of Arusha agreement brokered by the Uganda President Yoweri Museveni but without the participation of Riek Machar.

In line with the revitalized peace agreement of 12 September 2018, the Former Detainees as seen as a separate group that should take part in the implementation process which will begin in May 2019.

The reunification process would certainly discuss this matter because if reunified before the transitional period the FDs should be considered as being part of the SPLM in Government.

The SPLM reunification process was initiated by South Africa and Tanzania to support the regional efforts to end the armed conflict which erupted in South Sudan on 15 December 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 30 January 10:02, by Midit Mitot

    Deng Alor group knows how to destroy the SPLM party and knows how to reunite it.Sorry!!!

    repondre message

    • 30 January 10:35, by Pakuai

      Lino,
      This is just a SUDAN TRIBUNE usual ’propaganda machine’ *nothing to do with Deng Alor or the so-called former detainees* Deng Alor was not and is not part of the so-called former detainees. This cowered was away out IG Juba when Mr. Riek Machar staged a coup on the 15/12/2013. Deng A lot is known by SPLM/A boys as just a lowly educated opportunist with an an ego like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom and other bunch of traitors, thieves and foreign puppets/stooges whom we are going kill with their foreign masters>>>>>

      repondre message

      • 30 January 10:44, by Pakuai

        There will not he a trace of the so-called US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called Israelis), our cloned so-called arabs of North North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called Ethiopians), some Bantus in central Kenya, their UN. their sleaxy NGOs and some of their evils in our country and over people once and for all all. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM>>>>

        repondre message

        • 30 January 10:56, by Pakuai

          Mr. Lino,
          You losers don’t know that we are going to bomb you evils and masters to extinction out of Africa and almost all of African countries, we may have some problems in Namibia, but we are going remove you fools out of our country and even almost all the African countries. Your queen Elizabeth is dead, she was an English piece of trash. In Island of England, they worship queens and kings, here in our country, we got rid of "Pharaohs) long long time time ago, get it chap?>>>

          repondre message

      • 30 January 10:53, by Midit Mitot

        Bro,
        Are you still talking that Dr Machar made a Coup? sorry! nothing bad like when you don,t feel shame on your wrong does. I should feel shame if I were you forks.

        repondre message

        • 30 January 11:06, by Pakuai

          Lino, are fools going to be spoon fed the all the times and go use it as your own rubbish. What is Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol and other traitors and foreign goons doing in El Khartoum? Don’t we are going to bomb you fools and your masters to near extinction. Be very very *careful ya Jana shamusta* the owners are here.

          repondre message

          • 30 January 12:21, by Midit Mitot

            R.I.P English,
            Pakuai,
            Those whom you are calling traitors were the ones brought South Sudan government together with Dr Garang, otherwise, you would have not enjoy any things these days. shame on your fake and corrupt leadership.

            repondre message

        • 30 January 11:26, by Pakuai

          Midit mitot.
          Your Riek Machar made a coup simple and plain. English is not your my first brother or even you Nuers ken Nyantoc idiots, but "fork" word is not good there, you could have used ’folk/chap’ if were to convey your message in English. For my own humble self though, English is my third language, Dinka/Jieng is my mother tongue. Arabic; our enemies language, Swahili. German and your Nuers, Anyuaks dialects, Dhilluks and the reason as to why l bothered my self to learn these other peoples languages or dialects, because it is pays to know others languages and their cultures>>>>

          repondre message

          • 30 January 11:50, by Pakuai

            It is the way it is and has been since anyone can remember. There is an English boy called Mr. Shaw, he was only a deacon, and posted here into former Upper Nile, He started Malek School (not to be juxtaposed) with our *akuani Muslims, (Malek name* fellows, the owners have taken back their country. The owners are here fools. *the so-called brexit is being negotiated over our country and people by our greatest enemies on earth-----the evil infested Island of England want to get of European Union and come and bully their so-called coloniies in our the US, Canada, Australia. South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone. North Sudan or Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, their evil juus (so-called israel) attack dig; goof luck to our mighty US, the US>>>>

            repondre message

            • 30 January 11:52, by Pakuai

              Who says we want the evils in our country fellows? Not even one fools.

              repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


International Community should support South Sudan peace implementation 2019-01-29 14:59:56 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The latest South Sudan peace deal signed between the government of President Salva Kiir, various armed and unarmed opposition groups and other parties, including the (...)

The embodiment of blackness 2019-01-27 22:14:07 By Anyiel Biong To strip your skin and rid yourself of blackness is an embodiment of what it means to be black in this world. I know many friends, cousins, mothers and aunties who are so (...)

Try Dong Samuel Luak or release him now 2019-01-22 15:59:31 By Nhial T. Tutlam, PhD* Exactly two years ago, my cousin and mentor Dong Samuel Luak, was abducted from Nairobi, where he was living as a refugee. Mr Dong Samuel Luak is a human rights lawyer (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.