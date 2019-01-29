 
 
 
Saudi government renews support to Sudan

Saudi Arabia's King Salman Al Saud meets Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir in Tangier Morocco on 6 August 2017 (SPA Photo)
January 29, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Saudi Arabia Tuesday reiterated its support to Sudan which faces a difficult economic situation that threatens to collapse the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

A Saudi delegation led by the minister of commerce and investment was in Khartoum on Thursday to reiterate the Kingdom’s support for the stability of Sudan.

The visit even if it was not accompanied by a tangible financial aid was appreciated in Khartoum which faces growing regional and international criticism over the bloody crackdown against peaceful protesters.

In statements to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Minister of Information Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah said that the cabinet in its weekly meeting chaired by King Salman renewed the Kingdom solidarity with Sudan

"The Cabinet stressed that the Kingdom’s solidarity with the Republic of Sudan in confronting current economic challenges reflects its firm positions under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques with sisterly countries and its keenness on their security and stability," Al-Shabanah said.

The government further appreciated "the King’s emphasis that Sudan’s security and stability is for the Kingdom’s security and stability, and his sending a ministerial delegation to strengthen economic relations and increase the trade exchange between the two countries".

Sudan is among the few countries outside the Arabian peninsula to participate in the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

On 22-23 January al-Bashir was in Qatar hoping to get some financial support to bolster his image in the country.

However, persisting unconfirmed reports say Doha advised him to resign and to avoid the use of violence against civilians.

Also, the International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) which is close to Qatar called on the Sudanese government to protect the right for peaceful expression and refrain from attacking protesters.

The IUMS further announced its support to a memo handed over to President Omer al-Bashir on 17 January by Sudan’s (Muslim) Scholars Association (SSA) who suggest him to step down.

(ST)

