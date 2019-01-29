NAS warns against possible attacks on its position by South Sudan army



January 29, 2019 (JUBA) - The armed opposition National Salvation Front led by Thomas Cirilo (NAS-TC) once again accused the South Sudanese government of preparing to attack their positions in Yei and Roken and warned by they will not stand idly by.

A week ago, the non-signatory rebel group clashed with the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) in Mukaya Payam, North of Yei town, Yei-Maridi road, and in Rokon area West of the capital Juba on Juba-Maridi road.

Citing intelligence they gathered, NAS Spokesperson Suba Samuel Manase, In Yei the SSPDF will use the axe of Morobo, Lojulo to attack their positions in Oudabi and the other force will come from Kagulu , Ombasi to attack Kojiko.

While in Rokon, the army will attack NAS positions in Wounduruba and Katigiri.

"These forces shall be supported by SPLM IO in Kediba who were already directed to attack NAS positions at Kediba and Minga in Mundri areas of Western Equatoria," he added.

The government army and NAS commanders accuse each other of attacks on civilians, rape and looting.

The increasing clashes take place despite the signing of a cessation of hostilities agreement on 21 December 2017.

In a separate development, Manase accused the government troops in Magwi County of carrying out search operations against civilians accusing them of being NAS sympathizers.

He said several civilians were arrested, tortured and sent to detention centres in Torit. It further vowed to repel the attacks in right of self-defence and to defend civilians

"We urge UNIMIS, CTSAMM, IGAD, TROIKA and the international community to pay attention to these crimes and violations being committed by these tribal militias of Salva Kiir," stressed Manase.

(ST)