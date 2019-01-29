 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 29 January 2019

NAS warns against possible attacks on its position by South Sudan army

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SPLA soldiers stand to attention at a containment site outside Juba on April 14, 2016 (AFP Photo)
January 29, 2019 (JUBA) - The armed opposition National Salvation Front led by Thomas Cirilo (NAS-TC) once again accused the South Sudanese government of preparing to attack their positions in Yei and Roken and warned by they will not stand idly by.

A week ago, the non-signatory rebel group clashed with the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) in Mukaya Payam, North of Yei town, Yei-Maridi road, and in Rokon area West of the capital Juba on Juba-Maridi road.

Citing intelligence they gathered, NAS Spokesperson Suba Samuel Manase, In Yei the SSPDF will use the axe of Morobo, Lojulo to attack their positions in Oudabi and the other force will come from Kagulu , Ombasi to attack Kojiko.

While in Rokon, the army will attack NAS positions in Wounduruba and Katigiri.

"These forces shall be supported by SPLM IO in Kediba who were already directed to attack NAS positions at Kediba and Minga in Mundri areas of Western Equatoria," he added.

The government army and NAS commanders accuse each other of attacks on civilians, rape and looting.

The increasing clashes take place despite the signing of a cessation of hostilities agreement on 21 December 2017.

In a separate development, Manase accused the government troops in Magwi County of carrying out search operations against civilians accusing them of being NAS sympathizers.

He said several civilians were arrested, tortured and sent to detention centres in Torit. It further vowed to repel the attacks in right of self-defence and to defend civilians

"We urge UNIMIS, CTSAMM, IGAD, TROIKA and the international community to pay attention to these crimes and violations being committed by these tribal militias of Salva Kiir," stressed Manase.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 January 23:40, by Pakuai

    "that NAS-TC rebels" have positions in Yei river and Rokon? Where does SUDANTRIBUNE got this piece of nonsense from? And why does this so-called NAS rebels turnout to be the first to complaint when they are ones refusing to join the South Sudanese peace wagon? Well I see, the SUDANTRIBUNE has propagandists have started where they were before the current mess-lapping up propaganda after propaganda to spur their South Sudanese fools>>>

    repondre message

    • 29 January 23:56, by Pakuai

      to fight each others with aimless wars until kingdom come while expecting foreign aid and donations to keep their aimless wars going! Here we go! By the way, does Mr. Thomas Cirillo knows that there was one of the SPLM/A finest boy, Mr. George Author Deng who contributed superiorly to the liberation of our country and our people than many of our losers who have forgotten what we took up arms for against North Sudan? And Mr. George Author Deng has joined William Deng Nhial battalion (as our mesh al shab) often banter about>>>>

      repondre message

      • 30 January 00:09, by Pakuai

        Some South Sudanese in the know, know the US, the UK and their shifty allies in between who coveted our country like it is part of their damned so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire and who think South Sudanese people are their damned so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire’s subjects or slaves. Wanted to open a front in central Equatorial then that their Riek Machar puppet was utterly crushed on the ground. And so, their Thomas Cirillo & another trash l often hear online, called Dr. Hakim Dario, here we go again, another South Sudanese foolish Dr. of philosophy!!>>>>

        repondre message

        • 30 January 00:24, by Pakuai

          Thomas Cirillo, Hakim Dario and others must watchout, Uganda, DR Congo, Kenya or ethiopia corridors are not going to be their conduits of distabitalization of our country and our people as far as we are concerned. As for Central Africa Republic (CAR) and North Sudan corridors, they can give it a try since trying is not a crime. But that will also be next to impossible. The only way is if their masters in the US, the UK and their shifty allies in between would be dropping weapons by air from their bases in central Kenyan town of Laikipia and Nanyuki, but Kenya government has been advised a lot of times to get the British soldiers out of their country>>>>

          repondre message

          • 30 January 00:32, by Pakuai

            Or the US base in Djibouti but the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs and their shifty allies in between are wasting their damned times and South Sudanese people’s. This is a country of people who the white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis) and some of creepy allies cheap and dirty intrigues of regime change of other people’s countries and replace them with their puppets/stooges.>>>>

            repondre message

            • 30 January 00:45, by Pakuai

              Their regime change business often work for them in Middle East, West African, central Africa or Southern African, South American countries, some Eastern European countries or some Asian countries; right here in South Sudan, good luck to them. The evils have stepped on wrong feet, us----the evils love affair with our country and our people has gone too far and the evils we see how much we will treat our enemies. No one wants the vermin bullsh*ts in our country whatsoever again, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM.

              repondre message

              • 30 January 00:53, by Pakuai

                The US, the UK. their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis) attack dogs can move their cheap and dirty intrigues to North Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Myanmar (Burma), North Korea, Ukraine, Venezuela or Nicaragua for the evils are not want here in South Sudan.

                repondre message

  • 30 January 02:22, by One people

    We urge UNIMIS, CTSAMM, IGAD, TROIKA and the international community to pay attention to these crimes and violations being committed by these tribal militias of Salva Kiir." Salva kiir said, I urge all the citizens of SS to stop being criminals and to stop violating the rule of law of their country. come out from bushes to the city so that all the animal can move freely in the bushes.

    repondre message

    • 30 January 02:32, by One people

      animals wants freedom too in the bushes of their own country, all their life they are being running and hiding," so they want to enjoy the indipantace of their country just like you too. shit your luti mouth ya NAS.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


International Community should support South Sudan peace implementation 2019-01-29 14:59:56 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The latest South Sudan peace deal signed between the government of President Salva Kiir, various armed and unarmed opposition groups and other parties, including the (...)

The embodiment of blackness 2019-01-27 22:14:07 By Anyiel Biong To strip your skin and rid yourself of blackness is an embodiment of what it means to be black in this world. I know many friends, cousins, mothers and aunties who are so (...)

Try Dong Samuel Luak or release him now 2019-01-22 15:59:31 By Nhial T. Tutlam, PhD* Exactly two years ago, my cousin and mentor Dong Samuel Luak, was abducted from Nairobi, where he was living as a refugee. Mr Dong Samuel Luak is a human rights lawyer (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.