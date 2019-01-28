 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 28 January 2019

Sudan’s al-Bashir declares open-ended ceasefire in Darfur and Two Areas

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Omer al-Bashir speaks to the crowd in Kaduglei on 28 January 2019 (ST Photo)
January 28, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Monday has declared an open-ended cessation of hostilities at all war zones until achieving peace in the country.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011 and a group of movements in Darfur since 2003.

Speaking to a crowd at a football stadium in Kadougli, capital of South Kordofan State, al-Bashir said his country has exerted every possible effort to bring peace, vowing to make further efforts to achieve peace across Sudan.

Al-Bashir, who appeared in his full military uniform and was heavily guarded, hoped that his next meeting with the crowd will take place in Kauda, the stronghold of the SPLM-N after achieving peace.

“They [the rebels] are our brothers and they belong to us and we want them to return and live among us in order to build this country”, said al-Bashir in a reconciliatory tone

The Sudanese president pledged to complete all development and services projects in South Kordofan including the ring road and the electricity grid.

The African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) is brokering comprehensive peace talks to end the war and achieve democratic reforms. The two-track process comprises the Sudanese government and opposition forces including the armed groups in Darfur and the Two Areas.

Large protests have been ongoing across Sudanese cities since 19 December. The demonstrations first began over fuel shortages and a hike in food prices but have now morphed into full-fledged protests calling for al-Bashir to step down.

The protests pose the biggest threat yet to president al-Bashir in his three-decade rule.

The Sudanese government has confirmed the deaths of 29 people in the course of the protests but other credible reports including from Amnesty International suggest the death toll is nearly twice as high.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 January 23:35, by lino

    Really!!! Just to confuse Sudanese People!!! Cease fire will not put bread and butter on the table!!! Bashir must go first before Peace come to the whole country.

    repondre message

    • 29 January 02:12, by Kush Natives

      lino,
      You’re jumping too high, Bashir is calling his rebels to come home and we’re here too calling holdout groups to come home. So, calm down and stop finger pointing on other affairs.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The embodiment of blackness 2019-01-27 22:14:07 By Anyiel Biong To strip your skin and rid yourself of blackness is an embodiment of what it means to be black in this world. I know many friends, cousins, mothers and aunties who are so (...)

Try Dong Samuel Luak or release him now 2019-01-22 15:59:31 By Nhial T. Tutlam, PhD* Exactly two years ago, my cousin and mentor Dong Samuel Luak, was abducted from Nairobi, where he was living as a refugee. Mr Dong Samuel Luak is a human rights lawyer (...)

What options are available for President Bashir of Sudan? 2019-01-20 21:43:26 By Luka Kuol Sudan is one of the few African countries whose citizens pioneered post-independence popular uprisings in 1964 and 1985 that forced the ruling military regimes to step down. The (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.