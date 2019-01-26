Sudan’s al-Bashir to visit Egypt on Sunday



January 26, 2019 (KHARTOUM) The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Sunday would travel to Cairo on a one-day work visit, said the official news agency SUNA

Sudan’s embattled president is facing protests that erupted on 19 December 2019 decrying worsening economic conditions and demanding that he step down.

Egypt was among a few countries that announced its support to al-Bashir’s government in the face of the growing popular protests.

According to the news agency, al-Bashir would discuss with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fatah Al-Sisi bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of common concern.

It pointed out that the visit comes within the framework of the continued contacts and consultations between the leadership of the two brotherly countries and to enhance bilateral cooperation on all aspects.

It also said the two leaders would discuss the implementation of the agreements signed during the meetings of the Egyptian-Sudanese Higher Committee (ESHC) last October in Khartoum.

During a visit of al-Sisi to Khartoum last August, the two countries agreed to coordinate efforts to enhance the security of the Red Sea and promote bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

The tumultuous relations between Sudan and Egypt experienced last December a new crisis over media attacks against al-Bashir after a visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Sudan. Also, Sudan accused Egypt and Eritrea of supporting rebel groups to attack the Kassala state on the eastern border.

However, the two countries recently developed joint security cooperation against the opposition groups from both sides.

The main differences between the two neighbours remain the dispute over the border triangle area of Halayeb and the construction of Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam that Sudan backs.

