Sudanese opposition groups consult on draft transition programme



January 25, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese opposition forces ended the drafting of the "Freedom and Change Charter" including a government programme for a transitional period following the removal of the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

The leader of the National Umma Party Sadiq al-Mahdi, on Friday, disclosed that extensive consultations have been held on a draft Charter which is currently being presented to about 20 political and civil society groups.

The Charter includes a package of demands and measures, including the resignation of al-Bashir’s government, formation of a national transitional government tasked with achieving a just and comprehensive peace, guaranteeing human rights and freedoms, implementing an economic programme to alleviate the suffering of the people through alternative reform programs and hold a constitutional conference paving the way at the end of the four-year period for general elections.

Sadiq al-Mahdi returned to Khartoum on 19 December which coincided with the start of anti-government protests. His sermon at Friday prayer is the first public support to the five-weeks protests since his return.

Speaking at Wad Nubawi mosque in Omdurman, al-Mahdi said that the opposition groups after studying the Charter will sign it in an international press conference. Following what 100 delegates representing the Sudanese society in all its components will submit the opposition demands to the National Assembly.

"This will be followed by the running of processions involving national figures and the leaders of political and civil forces to hand over the popular demands in the capital, the states and in the embassies of Sudan abroad," he said.

"The processions will be silent, raising the slogans of the Charter of Salvation, Freedom and Citizenship."

Then the opposition groups will organise sit-ins in one hundred locations inside and outside Sudan raising the slogans of the Charter of Salvation, he said.

On a related development, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) which organize and coordinate the anti-government demonstrations called for new protests in the country and indicated that the weekly big protest will take place on Thursday.

Furthers protests will take place on Tuesday.

(ST)