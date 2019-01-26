Sudan’s al-Bashir to visit Kuwait: spokesperson

January 25, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir would visit Kuwait to discuss regional issues of common concern, said government spokesperson Bishara Guma’a Aror

Since five weeks, Sudan’s embattled leader is facing ongoing street protests decrying worsening economic conditions and demanding that he step down.

In press statements on Friday, Aror said the visit comes within the framework of an Arab countries tour that al-Bashir started last week by visiting Qatar.

However, the spokesperson said no date has been fixed for the visit so far.

He added the visit would also discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries as well as Kuwait’s initiative to resolve the Gulf crisis, renewing Sudan’s support to the Kuwaiti efforts in this regard.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt severed ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting Islamist terrorist groups and arch-foe Iran. But Doha vehemently denied the charges.

When the Gulf diplomatic crisis erupted on 5 June, Khartoum was the first to declare its support to the Kuwaiti mediation to end the rift.

The Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah up to now failed to bring the parties to the negotiating table or to broker a deal deescalating the tensions. But his efforts are supported by Arab countries and the international community.

(ST)