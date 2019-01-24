 
 
 
Sudan received economic assistance from the UAE: minister

Minister of Oil, Gas and Minerals Azhari Abdel-Gadir (Photo SUNA)

January 23, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Minister of Oil, Gas and Minerals Azhari Abdel-Gadir on Wednesday said his country has received assistance from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and accepted offers of support from Russia and Turkey.

The Sudanese minister told Reuters on Wednesday that his government has received assistance from the UAE.

He added that “Russia and Turkey offered us assistance including fuel, wheat and others, and we accepted it as a normal matter between friendly countries in light of the current circumstances that Sudan is going through.”

However, the minister did not give details on the scale or timing of the support.

Economic conditions in Sudan have been challenging since the secession of South Sudan in 2011 and the loss of the bulk of oil production and exports.

The withdrawal of South Sudan oil has compounded the difficult external environment, including debt arrears, limited access to external financing, U.S. sanctions, and the withdrawal of correspondent bank relations.

Also, the Sudanese pound plummeted to record lows on the black market. The price of the U.S. dollar has reached 61,00 pounds.

Since 19 December, anti-government protests have rocked several cities and towns in the East African nation.

The protests started over the rising costs of bread and fuel, but have since widened to call for the overthrow of longtime President Omar al-Bashir.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

