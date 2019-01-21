Sudan, Saudi Arabia discuss cooperation in transportation sector

January 21, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Minister of Transportation, Hatim El-Sir, on Monday has discussed with his Saudi counterpart, Nabil Al-Amoudi, ways to enhance joint cooperation on the various transportation aspects.

Hatim al-Sir (AFP)

According to a press release extended to Sudan Tribune, the two ministers discussed ways to promote joint cooperation on the air, maritime and land transportation as well as the development of smart ports and urban facilities along Sudan’s pilgrimage route.

The Saudi minister presented his remarks regarding the development plan of the transportation sector, expressing his government’s desire to benefit from Sudan’s capabilities in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

For his part, the Sudanese minister expressed his government’s keenness to benefit from the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to develop the transpiration sector in Sudan.

In recent years, Sudan has developed close diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is the largest Arab investor in Sudan with more than 590 projects. In 2016, Saudi investments in Sudan increased to $15bn compared to $11bn in 2015.

Also, the Sudanese army has been participating in the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen since 2015 in a regional effort to back the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after he was ousted from the capital Sanaa by the Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels.

In October 2017, President Omer al-Bashir thanked Saudi Arabia and UAE for their strong support to the lift of 20-year U.S. economic embargo.

The two countries vowed to continue supporting Sudan removal from the list of countries supporting terrorism.

