 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 22 January 2019

Sudan, Saudi Arabia discuss cooperation in transportation sector

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 21, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Minister of Transportation, Hatim El-Sir, on Monday has discussed with his Saudi counterpart, Nabil Al-Amoudi, ways to enhance joint cooperation on the various transportation aspects.

JPEG - 11.3 kb
Hatim al-Sir (AFP)

According to a press release extended to Sudan Tribune, the two ministers discussed ways to promote joint cooperation on the air, maritime and land transportation as well as the development of smart ports and urban facilities along Sudan’s pilgrimage route.

The Saudi minister presented his remarks regarding the development plan of the transportation sector, expressing his government’s desire to benefit from Sudan’s capabilities in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

For his part, the Sudanese minister expressed his government’s keenness to benefit from the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to develop the transpiration sector in Sudan.

In recent years, Sudan has developed close diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is the largest Arab investor in Sudan with more than 590 projects. In 2016, Saudi investments in Sudan increased to $15bn compared to $11bn in 2015.

Also, the Sudanese army has been participating in the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen since 2015 in a regional effort to back the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after he was ousted from the capital Sanaa by the Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels.

In October 2017, President Omer al-Bashir thanked Saudi Arabia and UAE for their strong support to the lift of 20-year U.S. economic embargo.

The two countries vowed to continue supporting Sudan removal from the list of countries supporting terrorism.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What options are available for President Bashir of Sudan? 2019-01-20 21:43:26 By Luka Kuol Sudan is one of the few African countries whose citizens pioneered post-independence popular uprisings in 1964 and 1985 that forced the ruling military regimes to step down. The (...)

Tasgut Bass is the buzzword and a slogan of the Sudanese uprising 2019-01-20 21:38:57 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the background of the progressive escalation of the Sudanese popular revolution, despite the use of the regime of Omer al-Bashir of the lethal (...)

Sudan’s uprising is putting the future of al-Bashir’s rule at stake 2019-01-18 01:30:38 By Adil Babikir The buzzword in Sudan these days is tasgut bass. The catchphrase, which translates into “you must go, no matter what”, is echoing in demonstrations across the country calling on (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.