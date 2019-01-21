NAS rebels report three clashes with South Sudanese army



January 21, 2018 (JUBA) - The holdout National Salvation Front led by Thomas Cirilo (NAS-TC) during the past two days repulsed an attack by the South Sudanese government forces and clashed with them in two separate positions in Yei River and Jubek States.

NAS-TC-spokesperson Suba Samuel Manase said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune that the government forces assaulted their position in Mukaya Payam, North of Yei town on Saturday 19 January.

Manase said the rebel forces clashed during two with the assailants who were supported by four (4) armoured vehicles and a number of soldiers and successfully besieged them after a tactical withdrawal from the area.

"This siege will continue until the enemy is driven out of the area at the appropriate time," he added.

On Sunday, the NAS—TC fighter repulsed another force repulsed the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces despatched to secure Yei-Maridi road and therefore to allow the force in Mukaya Payam to conduct its operations at ease, said the rebel official.

The SSPDF troops fled the area "leaving three (3) Mathiang Anyoor militia dead and three (3) AK47 rifles captured," according to the statement.

Besides these two clashes in Yei River State, Namase reported a third battle saying they clashed with government forces that were heading to attack NAS positions in Rokon area West of Capital Juba on Juba-Maridi road.

He said they captured ten Prison Service Men including their commanding officer Col. Joseph Lado Gboro in charge of Sirimon Prison Base, and killed at least ten SSPDF soldiers.

The SSPDF spokesperson was not reachable for comment on NAS-TC statement.

Last Friday 18 January, the rebel group dismissed accusations by the government that it attacks civilians and loots them saying it was propaganda to cover new attacks under preparations on its positions in the Equatoria province.

