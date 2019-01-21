Sudan says murdered doctor was shot in his back



January 21, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese ministry of health said that the Sudanese doctor killed in Burri suburb last Thursday was shot in his back.

In a press conference held on Sunday, Mahjoub Babikir a Forensic Medicine Specialist said that Babikir Abdel Hamid who was murdered during Burri protests was dissected to determine the cause of his death.

"He was shot by a weapon from a distance of 4 to 10 meters in the back, said Dr Mahjoub who added that he was wounded in the lung as a result of a gunshot.

Further, he pointed to the presence of semi-circular metal objects in the body of the victim saying they hand it over to the Criminal Evidence Section to determine the type of calibre and weapon that used to kill him.

However, he denied that the wounds were caused by a shot a close range or by a cluster bullet.

Dr Babikir reportedly was killed by the Sudanese security forces which broke into a house where he was treating wounded protesters.

Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir said the doctor was from within the protesters by a weapon that is neither held by the army and police nor does it exist in Sudan.

The head of the National Intelligence and Security Services, Salah Gosh said in a meeting with the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) cadres that the Sudanese doctor was killed by an arm that the Sudanese police or his services do not use.

Al-Bashir went to accuse the rebels of the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel al-Nur saying they have been ordered to kill demonstrators to inflame the already tense situation.

Activists and opposition groups accuse the militiamen of the NCP called the Popular Forces of firing live bullets on the protesters.

(ST)