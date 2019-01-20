Tasgut Bass is the buzzword and a slogan of the Sudanese uprising

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

This article comes against the background of the progressive escalation of the Sudanese popular revolution, despite the use of the regime of Omer al-Bashir of the lethal machine to suppress with ultimate death to the uprising citizens. The article is meant to document some of the outstanding news about the steadfastness of the Sudanese people in the face of violence and repression of thugs of the regime.

The idiomatic expression and the Phrase that the Sudanese people kept chanting with by saying “Tasgut Bass” means “Down, that’s it”, nothing but to topple, stumble and demise of the National Congress Party (NCP) regime led by the Génocidaire Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir and his and his evil entourage. Accordingly, that memorable phrase has become a motto for the Sudanese popular revolution throughout the country and also for expatriate Sudanese abroad. It is in the Sudanese colloquial or Slang Arabic. Down, that’s it has become the slogan of protesters signalling their main demand for Bashir to step down. Below is a sample from the phrases used during the popular chanting:

The government of hunger falls Government of Kouz Government humiliation Government of oppression Down the Government of Hunger

Government of Death

Government humiliation

Government of oppression

Government of Poverty

Government of the Islamic Front

Fall down and just fall down

The ruling regime of the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan has to fall and fall resoundingly!

It should be noted that the date of the beginning of the popular uprising in Sudan coincided with the date Monday 19 December 1955, on which the Independence of Sudan was declared from within the parliament from the Anglo-Egyptian colonization, better referred to as the Condominium. It is also noteworthy to mention that in January 1899, an Anglo-Egyptian agreement restored the Egyptian rule in Sudan but as part of a condominium, or joint authority, exercised by Britain and Egypt. The agreement designated territory south of the twenty-second parallel as the Anglo-Egyptian Sudan. https://www.google.com/search?q=anglo+egyptian+condominium+agreement+of+1899&oq=Anglo-Egyptian+Condominium&aqs=chrome.1.0l2j69i59.36634j1j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

Furthermore, in October 1954, the governments of Egypt and the United Kingdom (UK) signed a treaty guaranteeing Sudanese independence. On 1 January 1956, the date agreed between the Egyptian and British governments, Sudan became an independent sovereign state, ending its nearly 136-year union with Egypt and its 56-year occupation by the British. Now and as of January First 2019, Sudan has been Independent for 63 Years. Thus the popular uprising against the (NCP) despotic regime has occurred at the 63rd Anniversary of the Independence of Sudan. The Sudanese people would not accept recolonization by the regime of the global Muslim Brotherhood Movement, which is classified as a pariah and International Terrorism Organisation and sanctions were imposed in 1997 when then-president Bill Clinton issued an executive order citing Sudan’s “continued support for international terrorism, ongoing efforts to destabilise neighbouring governments, and the prevalence of human rights violations.” and the prevalence of human rights violations. ”Including a comprehensive trade embargo and blocking the assets of Sudan’s government, they were expanded in 2006 to target individuals involved in the conflict in Darfur. The ICC’s charges against Bashir relate to acts, including murder, rape, and torture, committed by Sudanese troops in Darfur between 2003 and 2008.

https://www.irinnews.org/news/2017/10/06/us-ends-20-years-sanctions-sudan

International press outlets indicated that what began as a response to rising food and other commodities prices has become a full-blown revolt against Omar al-Bashir’s rule. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/dec/30/dozens-have-died-but-sudan-protesters-march-on

Of the latest brutalities of the (NCP) regime of Omer al-Bashir is on the Friday January 18, 2019 when Police and the protesters clashed at a funeral where around 5,000 mourners turned out for the funeral and burial of the late Moawia Othman, who was shot late on Thursday 18th January 2018 during demonstrations against the 30-year rule of President Omar al-Bashir which are now into their fifth week. The regimes security element attacked the moaner while brandishing a pistol. However, the crowd overwhelmed him by capturing him and began beating him and accursing him for his Disrespect for taboos. They forced him to repeat the chants of the Sudanese rebels against the ruling regime!

http://www.africanews.com/2019/01/18/police-clashes-with-sudanese-protesting-a-state-of-emergency-in-atbara/

Furthermore, the regime’s loyal riot police opened fire after some mourners pelted them with rocks and overturned a police car, the Reuters witness said.

Of the continuing slogans of the Protestors besides demise of Bashir and his entourage, include:” No violation of the Constitution and release the detainees arbitrarily detained”. The participation of young people, especially Sudanese women of all ages, is striking in demonstrations which spread all regions and cities of Sudan. The Cheers and the slogans of the protesting people were: freedom, peace, justice and call for unity of Sudan along with the chanting of “We are all Darfur”! Of the slogans also echoing of the phrases:” peaceful and peaceful” words.

On Friday 18th January 2019 of those who were assassinated by the security of the (NCP) regime by firing live bullets and killed, doctor Babiker Abdel Hamid while he was trying to aid an injured patient in the suburb of Bari in Khartoum.

There is a breaking news that there is an altercation and differences between the former Janjaweed Militia, currently Mohammed Hamdan Dugulu, better known as Hamidati, head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) of Omer al-Bashir, where it is said that Hamidati has decided to get out of the capital Khartoum to somewhere else, but the Security organs of the ruling regime refused and said to Hamiti If he must leave he has to leave all Cars and weapons he has, but he said that the cars and the weapons are all his own and he acquired through buying by his own money, and it is said that the quarrel is still ongoing! Observers say that in the coming hours, the results of that dispute will become surfaced. The options for the (NCP) regime President Omer al-Bashir at this time have become meagre and the Only Way Forward for him is to Step Down and leaves Sudan and seek asylum in Turkey or elsewhere and let the Sudanese people to decide their future for a New Interim Democratic Arrangements.

On Friday, January 18, 2019, the funeral procession of Muawiya Bashir on Friday (January 18th) turned into a march of more than 2,000 people, in which residents shouted at the fall of the regime and demanded the death penalty for Bashir and his security entourage. The 60-year-old was flooded with gunshots and wound that morning. He was shot by a security dog inside his house after the security forces assaulted him and stormed his house and accused him of harbouring the revolutionaries as if the martyr had committed a serious crime. Further than that the security forces did not stop killing but subjected the convoy of mourners carrying the body and fired bullets and tear gas without regard for the sanctity of the deceased. All the neighbourhoods of the capital have been exposed on Friday and the following day to storming and entering into homes by the security forces without taking into account any religious or moral values. The Burri neighbourhood in Khartoum has been particularly affected by the oppression and suppression of the security elements. Dozens of people were wounded by live bullets and hundreds were wounded by violent beatings.

Demonstrations continued unabatedly despite the ferocity of the repression and were held in the districts of Burri and Manshiya in Khartoum and in Wad Nubawi in Omdurman. There were large demonstrations in the neighbourhoods of Wad Nubawi. On the other hand, the security forces violently broke up on Friday morning a sit-in in which thousands participated in front of the Royal CARE Hospital. Those who ordered these monsters to kill the demonstrators and those who carried out these orders are sinners who must be punished no matter how long time it might take. Transitional Justice awaits the perpetrators

It should be noted that there are rumors about the fact that unconfirmed news that people noticed unusual movements at the Khartoum International Airport the arrival of aircrafts landing but did not have any passengers and the security services have prevented any approach to the VIP lounge at the airport and hence it was speculated that the event were a kind of preparations for the escape of Omer al-Bashir to Abroad and seeking asylum in the neighbouring countries, as did tyrants of his ilk such as the former Tunisian president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and his wife Leila Tripoli, if the Sudanese Popular Revolution attains Victory and overthrow of the ruling regime. Exile in some hospitable foreign locale to live comfortably is not unusual for the rest of their lives.

Although in the past, embattled strongmen like Omer al-Bashir of Sudan would flee to comfortable exiles, but a global crackdown on past crimes now makes it harder for them to surrender power. https://www.wsj.com/articles/with-old-escape-routes-gone-unpopular-dictators-hang-on-1533314734

“Third World dictators always knew in the past that they would end up their days in Europe. But now instead of having a house on the Costa Azul, they might end up in The Hague in the International Criminal Court (ICC).” Thus, Omer al-Bashir is very afraid of spending the rest of his life in the Netherlands as one of the perpetrators of crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide in Darfur.

Augustine "Og" Mandino II the American author who wrote the bestselling book The Greatest Salesman in the World and His books have sold over 50 million copies and have been translated into over twenty-five different languages, has been quoted as saying: “Always seek out the Seed of Triumph in Every Adversity”. https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/og_mandino_157857https://www.google.com/search?q=og+mandino+quotes&oq=Og+Mandino+Quotes&aqs=chrome.0.0l6.3490j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

Thus, the courageous Sudanese people, who aspire for democracy and freedom from the clutches of dictatorship, say, always look for the seeds of victory in every plight!

It is Revolution and revolution until victory and liberation from the clutches of tyranny.

