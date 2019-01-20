Sudanese doctors say only two people were killed during Thursday’s protests



January 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Central Medical Committee (SCMC) one of the groups of the Sudanese Professionals Association, apologized for announcing the name of Mohamed Obeid among the protesters who were killed by the security forces n Burri suburb last Thursday.

On Thursday evening the SCMC said two were killed in Burri and named Obeil, a 14-year child and Doctor Babikir Abdel Hamid who was shot by the security forces while he was treating wounded protesters.

Later on, there were reports about the death of a 60-year man who also killed in his house by the security forces that hunted the demonstrators. Muawiya Bashir Khalil was shot by the security force because he opened his home for protesters in Burri.

In its apology statement, the medical group said they got the report of Obeid’s death from "supposedly reliable sources".

"Through its channels, the Committee continues to investigate the truth (the false report of Obeid’s murder) and announce it in due course".

On Friday, a Sudanese police spokesman said two people were killed during protests in the capital Khartoum on Thursday. Also, he denied at the same time the use of live bullets by policemen to break up the demonstrations.

The police official, however, he did not elaborate about the security forces in plain clothe who were shooting on the protesters and killed the two others according to the medical reports.

(ST)