Delay of borders’ body will gravelly impact South Sudan peace implementation: report

January 19, 2019 (JUBA) - The National Democratic Movement (NDM) chaired by Lam Akol warned the IGAD against the delay registered in the formation of the Independent Boundaries Commission (IBC) pointing it may gravelly impact the peace implementation process in South Sudan.

JPEG - 12.2 kb
Lam Akol (Photo Reutrers)

On the occasion of the end of the fourth month into the eight-month Pre-Transitional Period, the NDM issued a seven-page report, seen by Sudan Tribune, to assess the enforcement of the peace pact that was signed on 12 September.

In the cover letter sent with the report, the NDM leader Lam Akol said its "objective is to help explore ways and means of accelerating the implementation process".

The report which explores the slow pace of the implementation process in all the chapters of the peace agreement expressed special concern over the IGAD failure to form the IBC as it had to be set up within two weeks after the signing of the peace pact.

"It is puzzling why IGAD could fail to form the IBC up to this time; half time within the Pre-Transition," read the report, after pointing it was "arguably the most contentious issue during the peace talks".

During the peace talks, the opposition groups vehemently rejected the 32-state federal system unilaterally established by President Salva Kiir.

One of their grievances that the borders of 32 states, which are established on tribal basis, violate the tribal boundaries of South Sudan in 1956 when Sudan got its independence.

Many accused Juba government of giving the lands of their tribes to the Dinka tribe of President Kiir.

"The consequences of not settling the controversial issue of the 32 States on R-ARCSS before the onset of the Transitional Period are too grave to be ignored," said the NDM.

During the peace talks, all the parties agreed that IBC must end its task within the 8-month Pre-Transitional period.

The IBC, which will be chaired by a foreigner, has to consider the number of States of the Republic of South Sudan, their boundaries, the composition and restructuring of the Council of States and to make recommendations on the same.

The Commission "shall complete its work within a maximum of ninety (90) days that shall not be extendable," provides the revitalized peace agreement.

(ST)

