Sudan's inflation rise to 72,94% in December

A vendor sells eggs at a local market in north Khartoum on August 3, 2012. (Reuters Photo)

January 18, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s inflation rate has risen to 72,94% in December 2017 compared to 68,93 in November, reported the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBoS).

According to the CBoS monthly bulletin on Thursday, the average monthly change in the inflation rate was 4,84% in 2018.

It pointed out that the highest change was 24,85% and has been registered in January while the lowest change was 0,68 and has been registered in October, saying the average monthly change was 1,89% in 2017.

The CBoS added the average price change for food and beverages was 5,45% in 2018, saying the highest change was 18,26% and has been registered in January while the lowest change was 1,26% and has been registered in October.

It further said inflation in urban areas has risen to 68,25% in December compared to 62,67 in November.

The CBoS also pointed that 11 states including Red Sea, South Darfur, Khartoum, Al-Gazira, River Nile, North Kordofan, White Nile, Gedaref, South Kordofan, North Darfur and Northern state have seen an increase in the inflation rate in December.

Economic conditions in Sudan have been challenging since the secession of South Sudan in 2011 and the loss of the bulk of oil production and exports.

The withdrawal of South Sudan oil has compounded the difficult external environment, including debt arrears, limited access to external financing, U.S. sanctions, and the withdrawal of correspondent bank relations.

Also, the Sudanese pound plummeted to record lows on the black market. The price of the U.S. dollar has reached 61,00 pounds.

Since 19 December, anti-government protests have rocked several cities and towns in the East African nation.

The protests started over the rising costs of bread and fuel, but have since widened to call for the overthrow of longtime President Omar al-Bashir.

(ST)

