Al-Bashir, Deby discuss Sudan-Chad cooperation

January 18, 2019 (KHARTOUM) The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir and his Chadian counterpart Idris Deby Friday have discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and promote cooperation in all fields.
Deby stopped over at Khartoum airport on Friday on his way back home from Addis Ababa. He was met at the airport by al-Bashir and a number of ministers and officials.
The meeting also discussed regional and international issues of common concern particularly regarding the promotion of regional security and stability.
Since five weeks, Sudan’s embattled leader is facing ongoing street protests decrying worsening economic conditions and demanding that he step down.
In January 2010, Sudan and Chad signed a normalization agreement ending a long history of mutual hostility in which both sides provided support to each other’s insurgents.
A joint border force has been deployed along the joint border in 2010 in line with a deal to stop support to rebel groups and cross-border attacks.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Sudan’s uprising is putting the future of al-Bashir’s rule at stake 2019-01-18 01:30:38 By Adil Babikir The buzzword in Sudan these days is tasgut bass. The catchphrase, which translates into “you must go, no matter what”, is echoing in demonstrations across the country calling on (...)
Al-Bashir’s pickaxe underlies economic downfall in Sudan 2019-01-07 19:49:21 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The destructive pickaxe of Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir and his Corrupt Entourage for the three decades are responsible for the Economic Downfall in Sudan and Not due to (...)
The Sudanese Tsunami 2019-01-07 08:01:14 The Only Way Forward is for Bashir to Step Down and a New Interim Democratic Arrangement Put in Place By Yasir Arman On Sunday, 6th of January, Sudan has witnessed one of the biggest (...)
MORE