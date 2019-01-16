 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 16 January 2019

Donors decline to fund South Sudan ceasefire monitors

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Outgoing CTSAMM Monitors lining up before their medal ceremony to recognize their contribution to to mission 19 March 2018 (CTSAMM Photo)
January 16, 2018 (JUBA) - International donors have snubbed calls to fund South Sudan peace monitors putting at risk the functioning of the body responsible for monitoring and verifying the implementation permanent ceasefire revealed its chairman body, Maj Gen Desta Abiche Ageno.

Speaking at the 7th meeting of the Technical Committee of Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) in Juba on Wednesday, Ageno told the participants that the financial constraints are affecting the monitoring body.

"We have not been able to secure the 2019 budget for CTSAMVM Monitors. Since November 2018 or the last three months, the monitors have not been paid. It is my hope that our Donors understand the challenge we face," he said

He further briefed the meeting, which is attended by the Troika representatives that they also failed to secure the budget for the national monitors.

"I have met with several donors and partners on this matter but thus far, I have not received any positive response nor direction," he said.

Following what, the Ethiopian military discussed the matter with South Sudan’s Minister of Information Michael Makuei, SPLA-IO’s deputy chief of staff Gen James Koang Chuoland other peace signatories.

He said the South Sudanese parties advised that the issues be taken at the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) which oversights peace implementation for the "guidance and way forward".

The Technical Committee includes senior generals from the peace partners and the CTSAMVM direction. The committee holds bimonthly meetings to discuss the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

Normally the meetings are held outside South Sudan but to the financial restrictions, they decided to meet in Juba for the first time.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has warned that his government has no resource to fund the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

He several times called on the international donors to support the implementation process financially but in vain.

Earlier this week, Makuei said the Troika has agreed to fund the peace process and we have prepared the budget.

Makuei’s statements came 24 hours after statements by the SPLA-IO spokesperson who said that the enforcement of security arrangements faces financial difficulties because donors didn’t support the process.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Al-Bashir’s pickaxe underlies economic downfall in Sudan 2019-01-07 19:49:21 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The destructive pickaxe of Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir and his Corrupt Entourage for the three decades are responsible for the Economic Downfall in Sudan and Not due to (...)

The Sudanese Tsunami 2019-01-07 08:01:14 The Only Way Forward is for Bashir to Step Down and a New Interim Democratic Arrangement Put in Place By Yasir Arman On Sunday, 6th of January, Sudan has witnessed one of the biggest (...)

You don’t need a title to be a Leader in your country.! 2019-01-06 05:31:16 By Daniel Abushery Daniel Some critics said; the longer the title the less important the job. If that’s true, then there are many people around who're working behind the scène to bring changes, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.