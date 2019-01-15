8 protesters injured as demonstrations continue in Sudan



January 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Police and security forces have fired tear gas and live ammunition to disperse protesters at various parts of the capital, Khartoum injuring at least 8 people.

Earlier this week, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) called on residents of Al-Kalakla suburb, south of Khartoum and Sabrin suburb, north of Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman to organize night protests to demand the removal of President Omer al-Bashir’s regime.

Police and security forces deployed dozens of vehicles carrying police officers at the main market in Al-Kalakla which is known for its high population density.

However, hundreds of protesters gathered at 5:00 pm (local time) chanting “peaceful ... peaceful” calling for the removal of the regime.

Videotapes circulating in social media have shown images of police and security officers chasing down the protesters inside the alleys of the nearby neighbourhoods. Also, heavy gunshots could be heard as the tear gas smoke covered the area.

Activists speaking to Sudan Tribune stressed that 8 people including a female protester have been shot by live bullets in various parts of their bodies.

Meanwhile, dozens of protesters took to the streets of several neighbourhoods in Khartoum including Al-Shajara, Burri and Sabrin.

It is noteworthy that the SPA, an umbrella organization of independent professional unions spearheading the anti-government protests that have rocked the country for four weeks, has called for a larger rally on Thursday demanding the Sudanese to take to streets across the country in a move that is widely seen as a prelude to declaring the general political strike and civil disobedience.

So far, the Sudanese doctors and pharmacists have entered into an open strike that is expected to be followed by similar strikes of the teachers, engineers and lawyers.

