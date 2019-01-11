Sudanese opposition calls for new protests next Sunday and Thursday



January 11, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese opposition forces Thursday called for new protests during the upcoming days in the capital and the other cities across the country a part of its plans to intensify popular pressure on President Omer al-Bashir to step down.

The Sudanese Professional Association, National Consensus Forces, Sudan Call, and the Gathering of Unionists in Opposition issued a joint statement saying they agreed to take to the stress on Sunday 13 and Thursday 17 January.

"We call upon all the sons and daughters of our people to continue to demonstrate until the overthrow of this regime. Further, we affirm that the train of revolution which has started will not be stopped by brutality or viciousness," said the statement.

"We announce the launch of the intifada week in the cities, villages and neighbourhoods where the demonstrations will continue without interruption," added the statement before announcing the days of the upcoming demonstration.

The "March of the Martyrs" will take place in Khartoum North on Sunday, January 13, said the statement as the past demonstrations were organized in Khartoum and Omdurman, two other cities of the metropolis.

Also, the statement said the protests of 17 January will be held simultaneously in the capital and big cities throughout the country.

But between these two dates, there will be evening demonstrations in a number of cities to be announced later on.

Opposition sources say the continued intimations by the regime leaders and brutalities by the security forces are actually galvanizing the street.

Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir during his different speeches repeated his rejection to step down and called on the opposition to prepare for elections next year.

