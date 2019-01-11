Sudan says investigating attack on Omdurman Hospital



January 10, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Khartoum’s Health Minister, Mamoun Humaida, Thursday condemned an attack by security forces on the doctors and injured protesters inside Omdurman Hospital on Wednesday.

Also, Amnesty International condemned the attack and called for an urgent investigation.

As part of the violent repression on the peaceful protester in Omdurman, unidentified security elements, stormed the hospital and sporadically shot live ammunition and fired tear case in the courtyard of the large medical facility.

After what, they went inside the emergencies department where they beat medical personnel and injured protesters before to fired tear gas inside their room.

Sudanese doctors unions condemned the unprecedented level of violence by the security apparatus and declared a strike saying the hospital was not secure to exercise their activity.

In a statement issued on Thursday Humaida strongly condemned the attack saying it was "unacceptable".

He also announced the opening of an investigation into the circumstances of the attack with "the concerned authorities" without elaborating.

He confirmed the deployment of police officers to guard Khartoum hospitals to protect doctors and health staff and patients.

Activists disseminated through the social media videos showing armed elements in plain clothes inside the hospital and identified them as militiamen of the "Popular Security" of the ruling National Congress Party.

AMNESTY CONDEMNS

Amnesty International condemned the attack on Omdurman Hospital underscoring it was "an outrageous violation of international law" which prohibits attacking hospitals even in time of war.

“There must be an urgent investigation into this horrific attack, and all officers involved must be held accountable," said Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, Sarah Jackson.

Jackson added the Sudanese government must also take immediate action to stop the "practice of shooting protesters" and respect the people’s right to freedom of expression.

On Thursday, Sudanese police said three people were killed during the protests in Omdurman also several demonstrators were wounded by gunshots.

"More than 40 people have been killed and many more have sustained debilitating injuries as government security officers violently cracked down on protestors. More than 1,000 people have been arrested".

(ST)