 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 10 January 2019

Two killed in Sudan’s opposition largest protest

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Two killed in Omdurman protest on 9 January 2018 (ST photo)
January 9, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - At least two people were killed and several others were injured in the largest opposition protest that took pl in the Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman, on Wednesday after security forces used tear gas and bullets to disperse demonstrators calling for the fall of the regime.

Two protesters were killed in the protests while activists released videos showing injured demonstrators some in the head and chest.

The Sudan Central Doctors Committee (SCDC), in a statement released late during the night, confirmed that Saleh Abdel Wahab and Mohamed al-Fateh were killed by the police bullets. Also in provided gave the names of eight people injured during Omdurman protest.

Witnesses and observers described today demonstration as the largest ever since the start of protests against the government last December.

When the demonstrators reached the National Assembly to hand over their call for the government to step down the police and security forces didn’t no attack them due to their large number.

The protesters who reached the parliament through different itineraries, however, were received several times tear gas fired by the riot police who attempted in vain to stop them.

Videos posted on the social media show the police fired tear gas even inside Alarbaeen Hospital.

Also, armed men in plain clothes were seen arresting demonstrators, beating them in the vehicles after confiscating their mobile phones.

According to a field report of the SCDC, security forces imposed a total siege on Omdurman Hospital before to raid the emergency department in the hospital firing tear gas and shooting live ammunition.

However, the government supporters claimed the protesters planned to control the hospital and the security forces reacted swiftly to expel them from the hospital.

However, videos circulating in the social media show the security forces in plain-clothes hunting protesters who entered the hospital to escape and firing live ammunition.

On Tuesday Human Rights Watch condemned the use of live ammunition and other forms of excessive force against protesters by the Sudanese security forces.

Until last week, the government admitted they killed 19 people, but activists say 40 people were killed up to last week. Also, according to the official statements 816 protesters have been detained besides opposition figures.

The opposition forces are planning to launch new protests this Friday and next week.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Al-Bashir’s pickaxe underlies economic downfall in Sudan 2019-01-07 19:49:21 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The destructive pickaxe of Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir and his Corrupt Entourage for the three decades are responsible for the Economic Downfall in Sudan and Not due to (...)

The Sudanese Tsunami 2019-01-07 08:01:14 The Only Way Forward is for Bashir to Step Down and a New Interim Democratic Arrangement Put in Place By Yasir Arman On Sunday, 6th of January, Sudan has witnessed one of the biggest (...)

You don’t need a title to be a Leader in your country.! 2019-01-06 05:31:16 By Daniel Abushery Daniel Some critics said; the longer the title the less important the job. If that’s true, then there are many people around who're working behind the scène to bring changes, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.