Sudanese authorities make new arrest in crackdown on opposition activists



January 5, 2019 (Khartoum) - The security authorities continued to arrest political opposition figures and activist as part of a crackdown mostly aiming to end over two-week protests calling on president al-Bashir to step down.

The opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) said the security service arrested al-Mahi Mohamed Suleiman, political secretary of the party, and that his deputy, Nur al-din Salah al-Din, was forced to give himself up to police on Friday after the detention of father to force him to surrender as he went underground on Thursday.

The SCoP recalled that the security service have already arrested hundreds of leaders and members of the political forces and peaceful demonstrators pointing to its leader Omar al-Digair and the head of the party in North Kordofan State Hatem Mirghani Abdel Rahman and the head of its section in Khartoum Adam Abdel Hamid, the head of its section in Karrari area of Khartoum State Tariq Mansour, head of the SCoP Central Council Abdel Qayyum Alsayed, SCoP Secretary of External Relations Fuad Osman and members of the legal sector Iqbal Ahmed and Zain Hussein Ghanem.

"The regime’s excessive use of repression and arrests would not undermine the movement of revolutionary mass and would not delay the revolution from achieving its goal and overthrowing the regime," said the statement.

Also, Al-Hadra clan which is known for its opposition to the regime issued a statement saying they prevented an attempt by the security forces from arresting Bakri Al-Hadra whose home is located within the clan’s compound in Shambat suburb of Khartoum State on Friday evening.

Bakri who is pilot released a video a few days ago announcing his support for the peaceful protests and called for al-Bashir to go.

Last week, his brother Omer who is a leading member of the National Consensus Forces (NCF) representing the opposition faction of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) was arrested by the security agents.

Opposition sources told Sudan Tribune that the security forces arrested several DUP cadres including Salah Abdallah who was arrested on Thursday.

