Famous musician killed in Yambio after escaping from prison



January 3, 2019 (JUBA) - A famous local musician shot dead on Sunday evening by security forces after leading more than 20 prisoners in Yambio central prison to escape.

The Late Steven Babiro known by his musical name BBB was sentenced to five years imprisonment after being accused of masterminding plans to attack and loot civilians in Yambio town during the conflict in the State.

Colonel Gabriel Both Deng who is the Director of Yambio Central Prison said, the inmates forcefully took the keys from a prison warden while he was opening a gate and escaped from the prison late evening after a heavy exchange of gunshots between the inmates and the guards.

Out of 24 inmates who escaped six have been arrested and others surrendered back to the authorities but the ringleader, BBB was shot dead in his house after he exchanged fire with security forces who stormed his hideout.

The prison warden who opened the gate of the prison has been arrested and he is interrogated in the National Security facility, as he is suspected of collusion with the prisoners, said Col Gabriel Both.

(ST)