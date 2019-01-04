Protesters take to Khartoum streets as professionals spokesperson arrested



January 4, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese took to the street on Friday after the prayer of Friday in the different cities of Khartoum state calling on President Omer al-Bashir to step down.

Also, the Sudanese Professional Association confirmed the arrest of its spokesperson Mohamed Nagi al-Assam.

The Sudanese opposition groups called to demonstrate on Friday in the different cities in order to keep the street mobilized ahead of another procession to the Sudanese presidency on Sunday 6 January to demand al-Bashir to go.

After the weekly prayer of Friday, there were different demonstrations in Khartoum, Khartoum North and Omdurman.

But observers agree that the most important was at Wad Nubawi neighbourhood of Omdurman where is located the mosque of Al-Ansar sect which is historically close to the National Umma Party and headed by its leader Sadiq al-Mahdi.

The riot police dispersed used tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Reporters and eyewitnesses say the numbers of protesters attending Friday’s demonstrations across the capital appeared lower than previous protests staged last week.

Also, Activists reached by Sudan Tribune admitted the low level of attendance pointing that some forces suggested to focus only on the mobilization for Sunday’s demonstration.

Further, analysts point that the government worked to end the bread shortage and to control its price adding that Russian businessmen contributed to settle the shortage of wheat flour.

In a related development, the Sudanese Professional Association issued a statement Friday confirming that Mohamed Nagi al-Assam who was the spokesperson of the opposition trade union group.

"We hold the security apparatus responsible for his safety and the safety of all detainees," reads a statement released on Friday.

The professionals further said that his arbitrary arrest would not dissuade them from "continuing the march with the people for freedom and change".

Already there were reports on Thursday about the arrest of Mohamed Nagi who is one of few known representatives of the clandestine organization.

In a separate statement, the group reassured its supporters that the arrest of the young doctor would not disturb them as several delegates inside and outside the country would continue to bring their message.

