Sudan security apparatus arrests prominent journalist, activists

January 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) -Sudan’s security service on Thursday has clamped down on vocal journalists and civil society activists, days after the arrest of opposition leaders.

JPEG - 20.1 kb
Faisal Mohamed Salih (Getty Images file)

Thursday’s wave of arrest took place as multiple sources confirmed to Sudan Tribune that the security authorities are looking for many opposition leaders who went underground.

Activists close the Sudanese Professional Association said that three security agents arrested the well-known journalist and commentator Faisal Mohamed Salih from his office in Khartoum on Thursday afternoon.

He was notified that he was wanted by senior security officials at the service headquarters and he must go with them, said the activists.

Since the start of anti-government protests, Faisal was a very vocal critic against the regime. Also, on Thursday he wrote on his Facebook page that he was proud of the demonstration that took place in Port Sudan today.

In October 2013, he received the Peter Mackler Award for Courageous and Ethical Journalism.

Furthermore, the Sudanese authorities earlier today arrested Ambassador Ibrahim Taha Ayoub former foreign minister of the April 1985 uprising government, Hassan Abdel Atti former professor at Khartoum University, Montasser al-Tayeb, a lecturer at Khartoum University’s Faculty of Medicine and journalist Qureshi Awad from Al-Midan newspaper, the organ of the Sudanese Communist Party.

All the four opponents were at the premises of the Civil Forum Organization run by Hassan Abdel Atti in Khartoum North.

However, Ambassador Ayoub was released during the evening by the security apparatus.

Last week Sudan’s security service arrested a number of opposition political leaders, including the Chairperson of the Sudanese Congress Party Omer al-Digair.

The crackdown comes hours after the launch of a campaign on the social media by the activists and opposition groups for demonstrations scheduled for Friday afternoon after the weekly prayer.

Also, the organizers distributed through the social media posters for the demonstration of 6 January to the Presidential Palace indicating four gathering points for the procession which will begin at 01:00 pm.

(ST)

  • 3 January 23:03, by Kush Natives

    Look like the whole country is going behind bars.

    repondre message

