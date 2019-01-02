SSNMC-Unvuas rejects accusations of kidnapping UN staff in South Sudan’s Yei



January 1, 2019 (JUBA) - The South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) led by Vakindi Unvuas denied allegations that they carried out attacks on Kaya Yei road and abducted civilians including UN staff.

The denial comes after a statement by the other faction of the SSNMC led by the former Governor of Western Equatoria Joseph Bakosoro on 30 December saying that three SSNMC-Unvuas officers are responsible for the abduction and attacks on civilian along Yei- Kaya Road.

"We are informed that these officers have been using SSNMC name to commit those atrocities. These officers are being commanded by General Abraham Wani in coordination with South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA), which is opposed to R-ARCSS," said SSNMC-Bakosoro.

However, in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on 31 December, the SSNMC-Unvuas strongly denied the accusation describing it as "baseless, and unfounded".

" We would like to inform the United Nations (UN), the IGAD, the Troika, the International Community, the general public, our members and supporters that the SSNMC Armed Forces in Central Equatoria did not abduct the UN Staff and civilians along Yei-Kaya road nor involved in any military activities in the area," said the group’s spokesperson Wesley Kosa.

"We strongly condemn and abhor the abduction and endangerment of UN and all other humanitarian organizations staff working in South Sudan," he added before to reiterate their commitment to the cessation of hostilities agreement signed on 21 December 2017.

The SSNMC split on 20 September 2018 over the signing of the revitalized peace agreement. At the time the SSNMC-Unvuas issued a statement denouncing Bakosoro saying he signed the agreement despite a leadership decision to reject it.

(ST)