African Union’s PSC backs IGAD force for South Sudan despite UN reluctance

African Union Peace and Security Council (file photo)

December 1 January 2018 (JUBA) - The African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) backed the deployment of an IGAD force within the UN Mission in South Sudan despite the growing UN reservations over the force and its role in the peace process.

Following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement last September, former UN Special Envoy for South Sudan Nicholas Haysom strongly supported the deployment of IGAD forces in South Sudan within the UNMISS saying only the region can fill the remaining security gaps in the deal.

However, UNMISS and UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations (DPKO) gradually developed a number of reservations saying its role should fit with the mandate of the UN mission and if it is about protection of civilians they have already the needed force.

"Additional tasks that UNMISS could be asked to perform to support the peace process should not be at the operational or political cost of performing its protection functions," said DPKO chief Jean Pierre Lacroix in a briefing to the Security Council on 18 December 2018, objecting tacitly to the IGAD decision to deploy troops in South Sudan during the transitional period to protect the opposition leaders in return for their acceptance of the immediate unification of troops during the transitional period.

The IGAD proposal to deploy some 1700 troops in South Sudan was discussed in a meeting of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union held on 20 and 24 December 2018, said a statement released on 31 December by the regional body.

The statement expressed the PSC’s support to the deployment of the IGAD force in South Sudan within the Regional Protection Force (RPF), pointing that its part of their joint efforts to find a durable solution to the peace process and security challenges facing South Sudan.

The "Council expresses its full support to the decision by IGAD to request the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to review both, the composition and the mandate of the RPF for South Sudan (....)," said the PSC.

The statement further pointed to " the need to create conducive conditions for the effective implementation of the (revitalized peace) Agreement".

Also, the Council requested "the Chairperson of the Commission to transmit the Communiqué to the African Members of the UN Security Council (A3), as well as to inform the Secretary-General of the United Nations for their respective appropriate action".

The IGAD force will be composed of four hundred ninety-nine (499) each from Kenya, Uganda, and Sudan, and ninety-nine (99) each from Somalia and Djibouti.

During his briefing of 18 September, Haysom who is now the UN Special Envoy For Somalia told the Security Council that the IGAD force will perform a follow-up job stressing that there are a number of gaps and unfinished issues in the peace agreement especially with regard to the security arrangements.

He asserted that the parties may have a different understanding on how the unification of forces will take place. He added that no agreement on the number of cantonment sites, where it will be established or who will be responsible for sustaining them.

So, the deployment of IGAD forces from Sudan and Uganda and later on from Djibouti and Somalia was perceived as a treatment of the security gap in the peace agreement, he explained.

The South African diplomat pointed out to the scepticism of the Troika countries, which includes two permanent members of the Security Council the US and UK, adding they have shown no appetite to fund the peace process in South Sudan.

Nonetheless, he add that "Such an engagement would allow this Council to engage on the security architecture including the provision of specialist VIP personnel as well as the geography of disengagement which would provide a more conducive environment for a peacekeeping intervention".

(ST)

  • 1 January 21:11, by Eastern

    As long as it is the futile African problems require African solution madness, AU should seek funding for this project from African countries and that way, it would be seen walking the talk!

    repondre message

    • 1 January 21:39, by Pakuai

      Eastern,
      You pieces of trashes are the ones who often posts these SUDAN TRIBUNE propaganda & then turn around & post comments over them. Do you fools think we are your dimwits? Not even a single rat from any damn country is on earth would be welcome again into South Sudan. Trust us idiot. Just wait & see if the current UNIMISS mercenaries are not going to be blasted out if the evils who brought>>

      repondre message

      • 1 January 21:44, by Pakuai

        them into our country don’t make arrangement to remove the criminals from our country. We keep informing the evils that this is South Sudan. And South Sudan is not their Eastern DR Congo. But everything we told their criminals often seem like we are inviting them. Good luck to them. The UN & the criminals behind their cheap & dirty intrigues must look else where with so-called UN peacekeeping>>>

        repondre message

        • 1 January 21:49, by Pakuai

          business scam. The UN can take it so-called peacekeeping business to US of America to go and keep peace between African Americans, white American, Latinos & Asian Americans or next do to Mexico where drug wars supplied by American armies killed innocent Mexicans on daily basis. But South Sudan & the South Sudanese peace, we are going handle it our selves>>>

          repondre message

          • 1 January 21:55, by Pakuai

            The Europeans, Americans & their creepy allies disguised ways of trying to occupy & recolonize other people’s countries on with their so-called humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping or human rights isn’t going to fool any South Sudanese with brains ever again. Enough of the US, the UK, their UN & their sleazy NGOs has been blown open. If the traitors like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol,>>>

            repondre message

            • 1 January 22:00, by Pakuai

              Thomas Cirillo, Pagan Amuom & Majak Agoot think that they can bring from forces to come & protect them against the South Sudanese is when they can come. Then they are delusional, they can damn remain where they damn are. South Sudanese people are not going to miss them. Peace is progressing okay. As for countries like North Sudan, ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya & Somalia. Let solve their own problems>>

              repondre message

              • 1 January 22:05, by Pakuai

                in their own countries. North Sudan has her own massive problems in Darfur, Southern Kordufan, southern Blue Nile & now in Khartoum, ethiopia has her own problem with her army payments & ethnic clashes next to border with Kenya (Mandera), Somalia has her own massive problem at home. And Kenya has her own post 2016 elections unresolved & it also her own ethnic problem in the East & North rift>>>

                repondre message

              • 1 January 22:06, by Pakuai

                in their own countries. North Sudan has her own massive problems in Darfur, Southern Kordufan, southern Blue Nile & now in Khartoum, ethiopia has her own problem with her army payments & ethnic clashes next to border with Kenya (Mandera), Somalia has her own massive problem at home. And Kenya has her own post 2016 elections unresolved & it also her own ethnic problem in the East & North rift>>>

                repondre message

                • 1 January 22:10, by Pakuai

                  So why are the evils in the US, the UK & their UN always so fixated on South Sudan smaller issues than all these other countries big issues? It is because pure bullying. I just can’t get this. What do the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between really think they are to South Sudan & the South Sudanese people?>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 1 January 22:15, by Pakuai

                    As for the funding of the so-called UN mercenaries, no one here them here in South Sudan let alone asking anyone for their funding Mr. Eastern. Some hyenas have used South Sudan & the South Sudanese people as their ways of eking out a living. But there are some limits on how these hyenas are going to allowed to play balls with our country & our people some of these days, a lot of bloody noses>>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 1 January 22:20, by Pakuai

                      Watch this space fellows. South Sudan is not part of their damned evil ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never has & will never ever will. And South Sudanese are not parts of their damned evil ANGLO-AMERICA empire subjects or slaves.

                      repondre message

    • 1 January 22:31, by South South

      Eastern,

      Africa has right to seek funding from anywhere in the world. Because you live in US, you don’t own north Africa, shut up.

      repondre message

      • 1 January 22:38, by jubaone

        South South
        And the world has every right to deny you this funding. Eh rayak ya wisik? Lick your own wounds ya jienge. Perhaps your short-legged chinese ducks will chip in some Yuan or ask your Moroccan god-father King Mohammed. He financed for you Ramciel, so you could go back and live dignified lives and not as worthless squatters and lazy fools in Juba.

        repondre message

    • 1 January 22:33, by jubaone

      Eastern
      Precisely. IGAD/AU shouldn´t expect any other bodies to fund R-ARCSS. Further, it is incomprehensible how the jienge regime dished out U$16m for parliamentarians and still pledged some $1.4 billions as payback fees to Bashir for SS seceding from Sudan. SS is literally paying the jellaba for killing our people during 21 yrs war. That is the level of jienge insanity. And R-ARCISS?

      repondre message

  • 1 January 23:13, by nakhim

    ANOTHER CRAPPY JOB ASSIGNMENTS TO AFRICANS LOOKING FOR JOBS, TO SIT AND DO NOTHING.

    repondre message

