 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 31 December 2018

SSNMC-Bakasoro denies responsibility for attacks in S. Sudan’s Yei

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 30, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) led by Joseph Bangasi Bakasoro, the former governor of Western Equatoria distanced itself from a series of attacks in Yei and pointed an accusing finger to a splinter faction that joined the holdout groups.

JPEG - 11.1 kb
Former Western Equatoria governor Joseph Bangansi Bakosoro (File photo: Larco Lomayat)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday, the SSNMC Spokesperson Daniel Zingifuaboro said they were informed on Saturday 29 December 2018, that the Movement’s fighters in Yei committed attacks including looting, abduction of UN staff and asking UN to pay ransom for their release.

Daniel said they investigated the claim and found that three SSNMC former officers, namely General Isaac Deneya; General Asiki Samson; and Brigadier Henry Lajuru, are responsible for the abduction and looting of civilian properties along Yei- Kaya Road.

"We are informed that these officers have been using SSNMC name to commit those atrocities. These officers are being commanded by General Abraham Wani in coordination with South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA), which is opposed to R-ARCSS," he said.

The statement further reiterated the firm commitment of the SSNMC- Bakasoro to the revitalized peace agreement and underscored that their fighters fully abide by the ceasefire agreement.

On 26 December, the National Salvation Front (NAS) of Thomas Cirilo denied accusations that they carried out attacks on travellers in the roads of Yei Rivers state and abducted several civilians.

The holdout group accused the government forces SSPDF and the SPLM-IO of committing these attacks including the attack on Yei-Kaya road.

It worth mentioning that this is the first time a second non-signatory group carries out attacks in the troubled River Yei State. Until now, only NAS was identified as an active rebel group in the area.

Daniel emphasized that the three splinters are part of the SSNDA which gathers all the holdout groups and led by Thomas Cirilo.

"The organizations forming SSNDA coalition are solely responsible for violation of ceasefire and cessation of hostilities agreement around Yei," he said.

(ST)
.

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 31 December 03:41, by Pakuai

    It is good that every traitor, thief & foreign puppet/stooge is coming out of the wood now after the criminals let their inflated egos beyond their foolish bellies, to be South Sudanese people’s leaders at all costs. And to sell our country & our people to foreign interest groups. Yes. of course Mr. Joseph Bangasi Bakasoro & his (SSNMC) are not the ones who have been playing games>>>

    repondre message

    • 31 December 03:47, by Pakuai

      with our country & our people. Yes, Mr. Bangasi Bakasoro was part of the criminal gang who used to target the innocent Dinkas/Monyjiengs who have nothing to do with power play at the corridors in Juba, when he was the former Western Equatoria governor. Yes, there are some Dinkas/Jiengs who always take their cattle to Mundri and other areas in his former state>>>

      repondre message

      • 31 December 03:54, by Pakuai

        Some of these Dinkas/Jiengs cattle herders used to have a very good relationship before. But then the money came in, our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan are gone & the Dinkas/Jiengs just want to be in Western Equatoria all the times. And here we go, the Dinkas/Jiengs are taking the Agricultural hard working people of Equatoria!! And bang! Another Korkora must be invented to chase>>>

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan: The rationale behind Popular Protest Movement (PPM) 2018-12-31 01:34:45 By Adeeb Yousif Since December 19th 2018, thousands of protestors have taken part in protests taking place across different cities in Sudan due to rising prices, and shortages of basic (...)

Idriss Hassan: “The man, whom we did not believe” 2018-12-27 12:04:59 By Mohamed Elshabik One of Sudan’s most distinguished figures in investigative journalism, Sudanese veteran journalist, Idriss Hassan (1937-2018), died Sunday 16 December in Khartoum at the age (...)

Sudan’s traitors, saboteurs and masakeen 2018-12-27 05:52:11 By Magdi El Gizouli Yesterday, 25 December, downtown Khartoum was the scene of a large-scale protest against the rule of President Bashir. The protest was called for by the recently established (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.