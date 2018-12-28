 
 
 
Home | Press Releases    Friday 28 December 2018

Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 27, 2018

Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also the state speaker, announced the move on the festive season during the Christmas festive season. We don’t want the issue of cattle raiding, killing and child abduction to happen in our area again, not just as the government – but as political leaders of Murle in Buma State in Pibor or in Juba here.” “Those coming to Juba here from Pibor to sell their cows always when they are going back, they abduct children of other people according Eye Radio.

Community Empowerment for Progress Organization strongly welcomes and congratulates the position of the Buma State political leaders. It is a remarkable decision that requires real seriousness for actualizing it into reality. Cattle raid and revenge attacks stands as second major factor in the country that leads to loss of human lives in big number and destruction of properties at large scale annually across the country since independence of South Sudan. Watching at cattle raiding without a proper state policy for addressing, it is a clear demonstration of reluctance and careless of political leaders in finding lasting state-driven solution.

Mr. Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of CEPO said the move of the Buma state political leaders for declaring no more cattle raiding is encouraging and deserve support for translating those political leaders’ decision for enough to cattle raiding into policy with clear actions that contributes for minimization cattle raiding in short term and stoppage in long term. CEPO will take lead in taking further steps for supporting the decision for “enough to cattle raiding”.

Among the steps CEPO will undertake is declaring a campaign called “Enough to Cattle Raiding” which will be kick-off in Buma state in 20th February, 2019. Besides the campaign Right Honor Speaker, Jodi Jonglei of Buma State Parliament will be declared as “CEPO First Ambassador for Enough to Cattle Raiding-2019”. Mr. Yakani stressed.

CEPO is calling upon the leadership of Buma State at their capacities to take their made decisions serious and set it as an example for the rest of the other states where their communities are engaged in deadly cattle raiding. CEPO will take lead in mobilizing funds and other forms of support for making the made decision of Buma State on “Enough to Cattle Raiding” to be real and as a new state of movement for no more deaths and destruction of properties due to cattle raiding. CEPO is aware that it is not an easy task but all positive records in history starts with hard decision.

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Idriss Hassan: “The man, whom we did not believe” 2018-12-27 12:04:59 By Mohamed Elshabik One of Sudan’s most distinguished figures in investigative journalism, Sudanese veteran journalist, Idriss Hassan (1937-2018), died Sunday 16 December in Khartoum at the age (...)

Sudan’s traitors, saboteurs and masakeen 2018-12-27 05:52:11 By Magdi El Gizouli Yesterday, 25 December, downtown Khartoum was the scene of a large-scale protest against the rule of President Bashir. The protest was called for by the recently established (...)

The Sudanese popular uprising is inevitably victorious 2018-12-26 08:09:37 By Mahmoud A Suleiman The uprising of the people of Sudan this time has coincided with the events of the declaration of independence of Sudan from within the parliament and the annual Martyrs' (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 06:59:15 December 27, 2018 Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also the state (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.