SPLM-N Hilu calls to join protests saying Bashir collapse preserves Sudan’s unity



December 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM-N al-Hilu) Thursday joined calls by the opposition forces to protest against the regime of President Omer al-Bashir saying its collapse allow to preserve Sudan’s unity.

The SPLM-N split last year following calls by al-Hilu to include the principle of self-determination in the talks with the Sudanese government.

Also, the group leaders in their briefings to the faction supporters in the Diaspora about the peace negotiations said the self-determination is the ultimate goal of the group, pointing they might accept a transitional period before a referendum on the future of the Two Areas.

Nonetheless, in an audio message released by the rebel group on Thursday, al-Hilu said he believes that all the Sudanese have to participate in the uprising against the "mafia of the National Islamic Front".

"I invite you all women and men to break down the barriers that the Centre has made, (...), to unite at this historic juncture and devote our strength and energies to remove this fascist regime in order to clear the way for a radical and genuine change that provides the opportunity for a just unity based on justice, equality and freedom," he said.

He further said the regime change will allow Sudanese to bypass the "unilateral exclusivist project" that continues to threaten the unity of the country and to build a secular democratic Sudan based on the peaceful transfer of power and transparency.

"From this perspective, I appeal to the masses of the SPLM to take to the street and participate actively in the national epic in support of the popular uprising and the battle of dignity and freedom," he stressed.

Al-Hilu’s call comes as calls have been launched in the capital to take the street after the weekly prayer of Friday while the Popular Security members, a militia of the ruling National Congress Party, patrolling the main streets of the capital Khartoum.

Also, U.S. Embassy in Khartoum issued a demonstration alert saying protests are expected after Friday prayer and urged "American personnel at the U.S. Embassy" to limit their movements from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

"Demonstrations are also expected in Khartoum and in other cities and locations across Sudan on Monday, December 31, 2018, and Tuesday, January 1, 2019, in light of Sudanese Independence Day," the embassy further said.

For his part, the Deputy Chairman of the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar released Thursday an opinion article where he called on the opposition forces to define a joint plan of action setting clearly the priorities to be undertaken during the upcoming days.

"We really need a unified centre for the Intifada, in which the steps are collectively agreed upon," said Yasir Arman.

Arman further joined a call by Gebril Ibrahim, leader of the Justice and Equality Movement stressing that the uprising should remain peaceful pointing that the participation of millions is the (best) protection of the uprising.

