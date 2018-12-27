Sudanese-Egyptian quadripartite committee to meet on Thursday

December 26, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The quadripartite committee between Sudan and Egypt including foreign ministers and heads of intelligence would hold its second meeting on Thursday in Khartoum.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry

Following a meeting held on the sidelines of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa in January, President Omer al-Bashir and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi discussed the tensions between the two courtiers and agreed to form a quadripartite committee to develop a roadmap to restore the relationship to the right track.

In a press release on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Babiker al-Siddig said the meeting would follow up on the implementation of the first meeting held in Cairo on 8 February 2018.

He pointed out that the meeting would also discuss ways to enhance all aspects of bilateral relations as well as the regional and international issues of common concern.

The tumultuous relations between Sudan and Egypt experienced in December 2017 a new crisis over media attacks against al-Bashir after a visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Sudan. Also, Sudan accused Egypt and Eritrea of supporting rebel groups to attack the Kassala state on the eastern border.

However, the two countries recently developed joint security cooperation against the opposition groups from both sides.

The main differences between the two neighbours remain the dispute over the border triangle area of Halayeb and the construction of Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam that Sudan backs.

(ST)