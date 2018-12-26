 
 
 
Wednesday 26 December 2018

Sudan’s militia leader urges government to provide services

December 25, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti) has accused government officials of causing a cash shortage that has emptied ATMs and urged the government to provide services to people.

RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti) (SUNA photo)

While thousands took to the streets in Khartoum on Tuesday, Hametti’s speech bore a different tone that was openly critical of the country authorities, saying officials manipulated what led to a sharp cash crisis.

"Until now, we do not understand what is going on in the banks. Why a person deposits his money (in the bank) and does not find it. There is manipulation and the corrupt officials must be held accountable," he said in a speech to his militiamen who arrived in Tayba area of Khartoum state from North Darfur state.

Also, Hametti told his troops, which arrived in Khartoum while significant protests taking place in the streets of the capital, that they will not be sent to quell the demonstrations.

He said that the date of arrival of the force was determined before the occurrence of any events, and they "did not come to terrorize anyone" before to add that they "will be on the lookout for rebels and agents".

The militia leader called on the government to provide services to people and create decent conditions of living for them. Also, he stressed the need to intensifying control of the market prices and fighting greed and unscrupulous merchants.

Hametti’s statements come after rumours that the powers of the militia leader have been reduced by the government and that the army is preparing to eject him from his position.

On Monday, the Ministry of Defence announced the appointment of the former Sudanese Army spokesperson, Al-Sawarmi Khaled as new spokesperson of the Rapid Support Forces.

(ST)

