 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 25 December 2018

Gadet’s election as South Sudan opposition leader frightens his detractors: Akol

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 25, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Lam Akol, the leader of the National Democratic Movement (NDM) defended Peter Gadet’s election at the chairmanship of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), adding that the other faction has been terrified by the support he has got.

JPEG - 18.4 kb
Lam Akol, chairman of South Sudan’s opposition National Democratic Movement (NDM) (AFP/Samir Bol Photo)

The election of Peter Gatdet at the head of the opposition coalition last November sparked a rift between two camps within the opposition alliance one led by the incumbent chairman Gabriel Changson and the other headed by Lam Akol.

South Sudan Patriotic Movement (SSPM) spokesperson Stephen Lual Garang Monday accused Akol of building a new SSOA faction with elements from outside the coalition, warning that these actions undermine peace implementation.

But NDM leader minimized the statements of the SSPM spokesperson and dismissed the accusations, pointing out that these accusations show they are in disarray after the election of Gadet.

"They refused to admit defeat in the elections and their members are breaking away from them in recognition of the elections result," Akol told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

"It is this desertion that is frightening them," he stressed.

In a statement released on 1 December, Peter Gadet said he won with five votes against three for Gabriel Changson, underscoring that the vote took place after agreeing on the procedures to be followed in the election.

Asked about the IGAD’s position on the rift as they have to work with SSOA as one on the peace partners involved in the implementation of the peace agreement, he said that the regional bloc, at the moment, is adopting a wait-and-see posture.

"It says persons already nominated by SSOA to the various implementation committees and mechanisms should not be changed," he said.

"The question that cannot be avoided will be: to whom will heads of committees/mechanisms report?" Akol emphasized.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 December 00:35, by jubaone

    The political arithmetic is simple: 3 Nuers cant be in the presidency; Riak, Taban, Changson or Gatdet from SSOA. The struggle between Changson and Gatdet is therefore irrelevant and foolish. Anyway, since our Equatorians NAS/SSNMC/PDM, SSOA has disintegrated into chaos. Nothing in SS will EVER function without Equatorians. Take it or leave it.

    repondre message

    • 26 December 02:27, by Mayendit

      Jubaone
      You seem to confusing yourself for many years, you have been supporting both Peter Gatdet Yaka and Riek Machar but now you switching to insider guy Thomas Cirillo. Please come to our boat and that is the currently peace agreement, reconciliation, reunification and massive healing for the wounded we have been going through in South Sudan nation. The families of Cirillo are agent of insider.

      repondre message

  • 26 December 02:39, by Mayendit

    Mr. Lam Akol
    You should take time to think about the trouble things which you have been doing since break away of Nassir movement. To be honest with you, there is no room for you in South Sudan because you are lacking vision to lead South Sudanese people. How will you support someone who have been sanction by UN? How do you support none educated man? Please think logic before supporting primitive.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s days of rage 2018-12-24 21:32:23 By Magdi El Gizouli Over the past five days in Sudan decades of history have been compressed into a momentous surge. Without prior warning, protestors taking the ultimate risk made it a national (...)

Stop killing peaceful Sudanese demonstrators 2018-12-23 12:27:32 An Appeal to Human Rights Defenders, Friends and Governments By Yasir Arman From 19 December 2018, a continuous, wider, peaceful protest has been waged by the Sudanese people in more than 15 (...)

Understanding the travail of change in Sudan 2018-12-22 19:56:23 By Amgad Fareid Eltayeb Sudan revolts. Many people have read this short sentence many times in the past few years, but the fact is Sudan never stopped revolting since the coup of June 1989 that (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.