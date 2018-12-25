South Sudan’s Kiir meets Rebecca Garang

December 24, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Monday received a delegation of the Former Political Detainees (FDs) led by Rebecca Nyanddeng Garang who has been in Juba since Saturday 22 December.

The meeting which coincided with Christmas celebration in Juba showed the parties commitment to implement the peace pact and restore stability after five years of civil war in the country.

Speaking after the meeting Rebecca reiterated the FDs’ keenness to implement the revitalized peace agreement and called for popular support to the ongoing process.

For his part, South Sudanese Presidential Adviser Tut Gatluak said the presence of the widow of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) John Garang in Juba demonstrates her commitment to the peace process.

Rebecca was flanked by a Fds’ delegation included Kosti Manibe, Majak De’Agot, Mach Paul and Gier Chuang.

With the arrival of this delegation, all FDs figures met with President Kiir, except the group’s leader Pagan Amum who expressed reservations over the peace agreement.

In a separate meeting on Monday, President Kiir received for the second time since her arrival in Juba, Angelina Teny, head of the SPLM-IO’s security committee.

Following the meeting, she told reporters that she delivered a letter to President Kiir from the SPLM-IO leader on the implementation of the peace agreement.

Angelina is in Juba with a high-level military delegation to discuss the security arrangements which are behind schedule.

(ST)