SSOA factions accuse others of derailing South Sudan peace

December 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The South Sudan Patriotic Movement (SSPM) Monday accused some members of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) led by Lam Akol of conducting "subversive actions" to split the alliance and derail the peace deal.

JPEG - 15 kb
media official Stephen Lual Ngor (ST photo)

SSOA which a signatory of the revitalized peace agreement is divided over the leadership of the alliance. On 30 November 2018, Lam Akol, the leader of the National Democratic Movement (NDM) backed the election of Peter Gatdet for the chairmanship of the alliance but the incumbent leader Gabriel Changson contested the election and refused to accept its result with the support of other factions.

In statements to Sudan Tribune SSPM media official, Stephen Lual Ngor claimed that Lam Akol continues to reject Changson leadership and works to build another faction of the opposition alliance.

Lam Akol brings (South Sudanese) elements from outside the country that have nothing to do with the (revitalized peace) agreement and were not part of the negotiations or SSOA to merge them into an alliance under the same name," Stephen said.

He added these hostile efforts against the alliance would undermine the fragile peace deal signed four months ago.

Stephan further called on Lam Akol and his allied factions to stop those actions that were "hurting efforts for peace" in the country.

"SSPM under the leadership of Castillo Garang urges ’SSOA’s parties to resolve their internal differences before the loss of control of the situation," he said.

Also, he called on Lam Akol and Peter Gatdet to return to the alliance, warning that the opposition umbrella would take "deterrent action" against those who attempt to dismantle the alliance.

The alliance was the third group - by its importance- among the signatories of the revitalized peace pact. However, several factions left the alliance after their rejection of the peace agreement.

In the event of a new split, the IGAD which mediated the peace talks and now overseeing the implementation process and the other peace partners would be forced to reconsider how to share the positions allocated to SSOA among the factions of the initial umbrella.

The IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan is consulting with the non-signatories who established a new structure called South Sudan National Democratic Alliance, as the east African bloc is preparing to convince them to join the peace pact of 12 September 2018.

(ST)

  • 25 December 08:20, by Pakuai

    Are South Sudanese idiots still not aware of the reasons being splayed over our country & over our people? Nuers are the ’God’s chosen people like the so-called israelis in Africa----*our Nues ke Nyantoc say* fighting all tribes of *Dinkas/Jaangs/Monyjiengs and manage to win over the Dinkas/Jaangs/Monyjiengs people and now the Ngundeng Buong Magician---Mr. Riek Machar>>>>

    repondre message

    • 25 December 08:25, by Pakuai

      Lam Akol and their other bunch fools would be welcomed back to South Sudan to come and share power with the current government of South Sudan in *may next year* that is not going to happen even in million years. The owners are here. South Sudan is a Dinkas/Momyjiengs of the Sudan country through & through. North Sudan is also a South Sudanese people country through & through>>>

      repondre message

      • 25 December 08:30, by Pakuai

        This piece of trash should just closed his damned mouth & let us deal with the evils. We are the ancient Egyptians & wee are are going to bomb the evils we don’t want over our country & over people. There will be second holocaust again. I am the one who will help bombs Eastern Jerusalem, Northern Sudan & giver it to Palestinian people>>>

        repondre message

        • 25 December 08:39, by Pakuai

          South Sudanese fools have been told all along that the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their UN, their UN and some of their evil allies like our country & our people to death and their evils are the ones who have been playing game with our country & our people. Fools Queen Elizabeth is dead. Somalians are juxtaposed with South Sudanese people>>>

          repondre message

  • 25 December 08:32, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Here again we can see politicians like Stephen Lual Ngor wrongly getting the whole concept of peace agreement in the country as a property of the signatories of the agreement. The agreement belongs to the people of the country and they have a say on it. Democracy that is advocated by Lam Akol is what all must embrace for sustainabilitry of peace in our country.

    repondre message

    • 25 December 08:49, by South South

      jur_likang_a_ likan’g,

      You monkey shut up and leave the country to the people who know how to run it. You will come later when the right time comes, but for now, let the people who fought for it do it for you, you get it monkey?

      repondre message

      • 25 December 09:05, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        South South,

        You cow, stop your madness. Which country can you idiots run when you can not feed your mother despite the fact that you have peace in your luaks? You should be the last person to tell me to shut up. Your toothless, filthy mouth should simply stop producing this type of your cow dung.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



