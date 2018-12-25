EU, Troika countries say concerned about violence in Sudan’s protests

 
 
 
December 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Troika countries including the United States, Norway, the United Kingdom and Canada on Monday expressed concern about the violence occurring during recent protests in Sudan.

Since last week, different Sudanese cities witnessed spontaneous demonstrations across the country denouncing the price hikes and demanding removal of the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

Several protesters were killed and dozens injured by the riot police and the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).

In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune, the Troika countries pointed to the use of live fire by the Sudanese security organs and of multiple deaths during several protests.

Further, the Troika pointed out to the right of the Sudanese to peacefully protest to express their "legitimate grievances" and urged to avoid the use of violence by the government or destruction of property by the protesters.

“We also urge the Government of Sudan to respond to demonstrations appropriately, through uniformed police acting in accordance with Sudanese and international human rights law, including the right to freedoms of peaceful assembly, association, and expression - and to avoid the use of live fire on protestors, arbitrary detention, and censorship of the media,” reads the statement.

"We expect the Government of Sudan to implement measures to investigate cases in which abuse of force has occurred, and welcome the assurances provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard," added the statement

The statement was referring to a briefing on Monday by the Sudanese foreign ministry to all the diplomats based in Khartoum about the protests.

In a statement released after the briefings, the foreign ministry said the authorities respect the right of the citizens to peacefully protest for the austerity measures and food shortages. It further said that the security forces resorted to the use of force to disperse protests when demonstrators went into vandalism, looting, and burning of public and private property.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) has also expressed concern over reports of growing numbers of casualties during the ongoing popular protests in Sudan.

In a separate statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the EU called on the Sudanese government to show restraint and act within the law.

"We expect the government of Sudan to respect the right of people to voice their concerns and respond to grievances. All law enforcement and security bodies should act under its direct control and in accordance with Sudan’s constitutional and international commitments," read the statement.

Furthermore, the EU said that “matters will be raised under the European Union’s phased engagement with Sudan and also within the mandate of the Independent Expert on Human Rights”.

(ST)

  • 25 December 07:02, by Pakuai

    And what are the EU & the so-called troika countries to North Sudan? Here we go. Europeans and their vented lust over other people & their countries seem not have borders it seem. It was South Sudan where the so-called troika countries consider themselves to be their new our colonizers or overloads. Oh well, I understands, South Sudan & South Sudanese people are allegedly rescued from the jaws>>>

    repondre message

    • 25 December 07:07, by Pakuai

      of North Sudan by the the so-called *white race troika countries* of Norway, the US & the UK. Fellows. There are some limits on how some people view the white people. Here in South Sudan. People are very racists than even white people, but we are the masters of long shot war fares. We are very trusting & welcoming & but we don’t like intrigues>>>>

      repondre message

      • 25 December 07:14, by Pakuai

        In fact our ancestors were the ones who welcomed the cloned so-called arabs North Sudan from Saudi Arabia, Yemen and their ’returning pilgrims from Mecca, from West Africa who are today’s in Darfur and even some of their criminals from Northern Nigeria who are these days in Central North Sudan, Khartoum & El Obeid who were brought into North Sudan>>>

        repondre message

        • 25 December 07:20, by Pakuai

          by the British as *sugar cane workers* in *El Gazira Irrigation scheme* These bunch of evils even have what they still called *flataei (fulanies)* from Northern Nigeria. My Fellow South Sudanese fools. I always posted here time & time again that the US, the UK, their so-called israel, North Sudan & their gulf Arab states paymasters are desperate for a war in our country & over our people>>>

          repondre message

          • 25 December 07:24, by Pakuai

            and the evils are going to what they are desperately shopping for with a bucket full of it. And South Sudanese with brains must know that ’Biafra war’ between Northern Nigeria & Southern Nigeria was fought by the British criminals on behave on their Northern Nigeria terrorists>>>

            repondre message

            • 25 December 07:29, by Pakuai

              and some lowly informed South Sudanese idiots would not be surprised to learn South Sudan & the South Sudanese people fighting the UK, the US, our cloned arabs of North Sudan, their evil juus (so-called israelis, their gulf Arab states financiers, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & their other terrorists between. But this will be the end of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN civilization anyway>>>>

              repondre message

              • 25 December 07:36, by Pakuai

                Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. The US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israel), their UN, their sleazy NGOs, France, North Sudan, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Kenya to some small extent, Al Qaida, Muslim brotherhood, Jesh Al Islam, Al Nustra and of late, Al ISIS/L, Boko Haram, Al Shabab & even our own so-called SPLM/A-IO of Mr. Mr. Riek Machar & his lowly informed Nuer followers>>>

                repondre message

                • 25 December 07:41, by Pakuai

                  and some of their creepy allies in between are in alliance with these evils. But to honest with our lowly informed South Sudanese fools. There will be no way under the sun will we allow any evil white Americans, English people, their cloned arabs of North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), their UN, their sleazy NGOs; we are going to bomb some of these verimn to near extinction>>>

                  repondre message

