EU, Troika countries say concerned about violence in Sudan’s protests



December 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Troika countries including the United States, Norway, the United Kingdom and Canada on Monday expressed concern about the violence occurring during recent protests in Sudan.

Since last week, different Sudanese cities witnessed spontaneous demonstrations across the country denouncing the price hikes and demanding removal of the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

Several protesters were killed and dozens injured by the riot police and the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).

In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune, the Troika countries pointed to the use of live fire by the Sudanese security organs and of multiple deaths during several protests.

Further, the Troika pointed out to the right of the Sudanese to peacefully protest to express their "legitimate grievances" and urged to avoid the use of violence by the government or destruction of property by the protesters.

“We also urge the Government of Sudan to respond to demonstrations appropriately, through uniformed police acting in accordance with Sudanese and international human rights law, including the right to freedoms of peaceful assembly, association, and expression - and to avoid the use of live fire on protestors, arbitrary detention, and censorship of the media,” reads the statement.

"We expect the Government of Sudan to implement measures to investigate cases in which abuse of force has occurred, and welcome the assurances provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard," added the statement

The statement was referring to a briefing on Monday by the Sudanese foreign ministry to all the diplomats based in Khartoum about the protests.

In a statement released after the briefings, the foreign ministry said the authorities respect the right of the citizens to peacefully protest for the austerity measures and food shortages. It further said that the security forces resorted to the use of force to disperse protests when demonstrators went into vandalism, looting, and burning of public and private property.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) has also expressed concern over reports of growing numbers of casualties during the ongoing popular protests in Sudan.

In a separate statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the EU called on the Sudanese government to show restraint and act within the law.

"We expect the government of Sudan to respect the right of people to voice their concerns and respond to grievances. All law enforcement and security bodies should act under its direct control and in accordance with Sudan’s constitutional and international commitments," read the statement.

Furthermore, the EU said that “matters will be raised under the European Union’s phased engagement with Sudan and also within the mandate of the Independent Expert on Human Rights”.

(ST)