Salva Kiir calls al-Bashir over Sudan’s bread protests



December 222, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir has received a telephone call from his South Sudanese Counterpart Salva Kiir after nationwide protests over the rising cost of food expressing wishes that Sudan recovers quickly from the economic crisis.

"President of the Republic Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir received a telephone call from the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit in which he affirmed that the stability of Sudan is crucial for a stable South Sudan and a guarantee of peace in the whole region," said a statement released by the Sudanese presidency on Saturday.

Salva Kiir said he was following with concern the emergency crisis taking place in Sudan, expressing confidence that Sudan, with the wisdom of its leadership and the political maturity of its people, will overcome the crisis.

For his part, al-Bahir thanked Salva Kiir for his call and reassured him that the situation in the country is calm and stable throughout the country.

The four-day unrest in Sudan has been triggered by the very sharp increase in the price of food and shortages of bread and cash.

Sudan’s inflation rate rose to 69 per cent. It was at 63.87 in June and 60.93 in May 2018, according to the state statistics agency.

(ST)