NISS head says Israeli-recruited elements behind Sudan’s violent protests



December 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) Salah Gosh said Israeli-recruited opposition elements are behind the violent protests in the country, adding that the protests are about much more than to protest against bread price.

Different Sudanese cities witnessed for the second day spontaneous demonstrations across the country as Khartoum suburbs gradually joining the protests among reports about the killing of several people by the riot police forces and NISS agents.

However, no Sudanese official made public statements to speak about the solutions that the government can bring to end the shortages of basic commodities or the increase in bread prices.

Only NISS chief who was known for his opposition to the economic options of the Prime Minister Mutaz Musa called the editors in chief of the different media for a briefing on the security situation in the country, 24 hours after re-imposing the censorship on the press.

During the meeting, Gosh said the NISS do not intervene in the duties of the riot police unless they demand its support in their dealing with the situation. Also, he was keen to say that the police members do not open fire on the protesters unless the latter attack the police premises.

Activists and protesters released videos showing the police and security agents in plain closes shooting on the protesters to disperse them.

NISS chief further accused the rebel Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) of Abdel Wahid al-Nur of using the bread protests to carry out sabotage and violent activities in some cities during which they burnt government buildings premises of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP).

Gosh disclosed to the media leaders that 280 members of the holdout rebel group returned to Sudan from the Kenyan capital Nairobi, adding some of them have been recruited by the Israeli Intelligence service Mossad.

Reports from the provinces confirmed the continuation of protests for the second day as demonstrators burned the premises of the ruling NCP in Rabak the capital of the White Nile State. The area’s commissioner declared the state of emergency and closed the schools.

Also, important protests took place in Kosti of the White Nile State,

The same in Atbara in the River Nile State in north-eastern Sudan where the demonstrations started.

Reports from the capital of North Kordofan Al-Ubaid, say important protests took place in the town.

In Khartoum state, the authorities ordered the closure of schools after capital protests after several demonstrations after the prayer of Friday in the suburbs of Shambat, Gerief, Fitaihab and several neighbourhoods of Khartoum.

However, there were few reports about the killing of protesters. The BBC reported that four people were killed on Friday as the local authorities declared the state of emergency on Thursday.

On Thursday six people were killed in Atbara and two others in Berber in northern Sudan.

Amnesty International condemned on Friday the shooting on peaceful demonstrators and called to release those who have been arrested.

“These killings must stop. Opening fire on unarmed protesters cannot be justified and what is clearly needed now is an independent, efficient investigation into these events," said Seif Magango, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East Africa.

He further called to "immediately and unconditionally" release all those arrested for peacefully exercising their right to freedom of expression, association and assembly.

“It must address the root cause of the rapidly deteriorating economic conditions in the country instead of trying to prevent people from fully exercising their right to protest against the growing hardships they are facing,” stressed Magango.

